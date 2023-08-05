These villages range from well-loved settlements along the coast to those with long and rich histories.

Whether you are looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of city life or want to explore everything Scotland has to offer, these villages are among the prettiest you can visit.

The 6 prettiest and most picturesque villages you can visit in Scotland

Wemyss Bay has great rail and ferry links, making it an ideal staycation spot (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Here are some of the prettiest and most photogenic villages in Scotland.

Wemyss Bay, Inverclyde

Wemyss Bay on the border of Inverclyde and North Ayrshire is an iconic coastal village known for its award-winning train station that allows for journeys of under an hour to big cities like Glasgow.

The train station was named Britain's best-loved train station in June, surpassing 47 others to emerge victorious in what has been dubbed the "World Cup of Stations 2023".

The village, which sits next to the town of Skelmorlie, also has ferry links to Rothesay as well as an amazing view over the Firth of Clyde.

The town is also ideally located next to various caravan parks, making it perfect for a summer staycation this year.

Anstruther, Fife

Anstruther contains an award-winning chippy and is home to one of the best kept-secrets of the Cold War (Getty) (Image: Getty)

This thriving coastal resort town in Fife comprises lovely colourful abodes which are situated along the village's active harbour.

Anstruther offers an authentic coastal experience with the town also boasting award-winning fish and chip shops like the Anstruther Fish Bar.

However, beyond the town's quaint setting, the settlement was also home to Scotland's best-kept Cold War Secret - The Secret Nuclear Bunker which is now open as a museum.

Braemar, Aberdeenshire

Braemar is popular with walkers and hikers thanks to its location in the Cairngorms (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Located in Cairngorms National Park, Braemar is loved by hikers and walkers alike for its second-to-none access to the great outdoors.

With scenic views of the River Dee, which discharges at Aberdeen, this quant mountain village contains the Fife Arms hotel and Braemar Highland Games Centre.

The village is also a short drive from the late Queen's favourite Scottish residence Balmoral where she passed away in 2022.

East Linton, East Lothian

East Linton has been used as a filming location for popular shows like Outlander (Getty) (Image: Getty)

For cute cottage-lined streets and plenty of traditional shops, try East Linton located in East Lothian's interior.

The village was recently in the limelight when filming for Outlander took place at the Preston Mill.

The village has also been the focal point of a number of historical events such as the Rough Wooing or Eight Years' War when French troops attempted to scupper an English retreat by destroying the village's bridge.

Culross, Fife

Culross has been dubbed Scotland's best example of a burgh of the 17th and 18th Centuries (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Culross in Fife is like taking a step back in time thanks to its steep cobble streets and because of the Culross Abbey and Culross Palace located in its heart.

The village has been described as Scotland's "most complete example of a burgh of the 17th and 18th Centuries" by the National Trust for Scotland with many visiting to get a glimpse into the country's past.

Culross is famous for its founding legend which states that the daughter of the King of Lothian (and future saint) Teneu became pregnant before marriage.

Her family then supposedly threw her from a cliff but she mercurially survived the fall before coming into contact with an unmanned boat. She then used the boat to sail across the Firth of Forth to the land of Culross.

Portree, Isle of Lewis

Portree has a proud Gaelic tradition (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Portree is the largest settlement on the Isle of Lewis and is a stronghold of the Gaelic language with some 38% speaking it.

With its lovely seafront dotted with a number of picturesque cottages, the town also boasts the Aros Centre which celebrates the region's Gaelic heritage with funded events regularly taking place.