Market round-up
By Alec Ross
22 prime beef heifers at Lanark yesterday averaged 296p/kg, a fall of 2p on the week, and sold to 338p/kg for a Limousin.
Bullocks fell slightly more sharply, dropping 5p to average 282p/kg, and sold to 310p/kg, again for a Limousin.
Cast beef cows averaged 190p/kg while cast dairy cows averaged 140p/kg, a fall of 3p on the week.
After a few weeks of falling prices, prime lambs stabilised at 260p/kg and sold to a top price of £160/head. Similarly, cast ewes remained unchanged at an average of £83/head and sold to £246 for a Texel.
Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 285p/kg and sold twice to 304p/kg, while heifers averaged 281p/kg and sold to 310p/kg.
Cast cows averaged 171p/kg and sold to 221p/kg or a top price of £1,654. Lambs rallied well to average £267p/kg, up 7p on the week, and sold to £180 for Texels.
Cast sheep averaged £81/head and sold to £155 for a Texel, while heavy ewes averaged £121/head and light ewes sold to £91 for Cheviots.
19 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday averaged 279p/kg, up 17p on the week, and sold to 312p/kg.
Beef bred bullocks meanwhile averaged 261p/kg, virtually unchanged on the week, and sold to 290p/kg.
Both beef and dairy young bulls saw dramatic falls, down by 33p/kg and 40p/kg to average 222p/kg and 175p/kg respectively.
And while cast beef and dairy cows were virtually unchanged on the week at averages of 168p/kg and 135p/kg respectively, cast bulls met with demand and climbed 18p on the week to average 175p/kg, and sold to 218p/kg.
Prime lambs, encouragingly, rose slightly on the week to average 275p/kg and sold to £166/head.
Meanwhile, Lowland and hill ewes continued to meet with demand and sold to £170 for Texels and £127 for Cheviots respectively.
