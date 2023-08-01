By Alec Ross

22 prime beef heifers at Lanark yesterday averaged 296p/kg, a fall of 2p on the week, and sold to 338p/kg for a Limousin.

Bullocks fell slightly more sharply, dropping 5p to average 282p/kg, and sold to 310p/kg, again for a Limousin.

Cast beef cows averaged 190p/kg while cast dairy cows averaged 140p/kg, a fall of 3p on the week.

After a few weeks of falling prices, prime lambs stabilised at 260p/kg and sold to a top price of £160/head. Similarly, cast ewes remained unchanged at an average of £83/head and sold to £246 for a Texel.

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 285p/kg and sold twice to 304p/kg, while heifers averaged 281p/kg and sold to 310p/kg.

Cast cows averaged 171p/kg and sold to 221p/kg or a top price of £1,654. Lambs rallied well to average £267p/kg, up 7p on the week, and sold to £180 for Texels.

Cast sheep averaged £81/head and sold to £155 for a Texel, while heavy ewes averaged £121/head and light ewes sold to £91 for Cheviots.

19 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday averaged 279p/kg, up 17p on the week, and sold to 312p/kg.

Beef bred bullocks meanwhile averaged 261p/kg, virtually unchanged on the week, and sold to 290p/kg.

Both beef and dairy young bulls saw dramatic falls, down by 33p/kg and 40p/kg to average 222p/kg and 175p/kg respectively.

And while cast beef and dairy cows were virtually unchanged on the week at averages of 168p/kg and 135p/kg respectively, cast bulls met with demand and climbed 18p on the week to average 175p/kg, and sold to 218p/kg.

Prime lambs, encouragingly, rose slightly on the week to average 275p/kg and sold to £166/head.

Meanwhile, Lowland and hill ewes continued to meet with demand and sold to £170 for Texels and £127 for Cheviots respectively.