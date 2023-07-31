Tributes have been paid after the death of Celtic author and historian David Potter.
Potter published over 60 books on football and cricket and wrote match programmes for clubs including Forfar Athletic and Raith Rovers.
He died on Sunday, at the age of 74.
Celtic took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to the late author.
The post read: "Everyone at the Club is saddened to hear of the passing of Celtic FC historian and author, David Potter.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family at this extremely sad time."
💚 Everyone at the Club is saddened to hear of the passing of #CelticFC historian and author, David Potter.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 31, 2023
Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family at this extremely sad time 🍀 pic.twitter.com/7SjnqhQuoD
Falkland Cricket Club (FCC) also paid tribute to him.
They wrote: "Yesterday we lost an FCC family stalwart and an absolute gentleman. Someone who had devoted an awful lot of time to our club over many years. Rest in peace David Potter."
Yesterday we lost an #FCCFamily stalwart and an absolute gentleman. Someone who had devoted an awful lot of time to our club over many years 🏏— Falkland CC 💙💛 (@FCC1860) July 31, 2023
Rest in peace David Potter 😔#FCCFamily #Carefree 💙💛 https://t.co/oofXm0Kp77
Potter wrote extensively about Celtic during his career, the first being Our Bhoys Have Won the Cup! which was published in 1996 after the Hoops won the Scottish Cup for the thirtieth time.
In 2004 he published a biography of Lisbon Lion Bobby Murdoch.
One person wrote in tribute: "I met him a few times on Kirkcaldy Celtic supporters bus, a very very nice man, a complete gentleman, may he rest in peace."
Another said they "loved" his books which "were meticulous in their attention to detail and knowledge of background Scottish history."
A third added: "I never had the privilege of meeting David, but, by all accounts, he was a wonderful person as well as a great Celt. May he rest in eternal peace. Sincere condolences to his friends and family."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article