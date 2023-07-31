Potter published over 60 books on football and cricket and wrote match programmes for clubs including Forfar Athletic and Raith Rovers.

He died on Sunday, at the age of 74.

Celtic took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to the late author.

The post read: "Everyone at the Club is saddened to hear of the passing of Celtic FC historian and author, David Potter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family at this extremely sad time."

Falkland Cricket Club (FCC) also paid tribute to him.

They wrote: "Yesterday we lost an FCC family stalwart and an absolute gentleman. Someone who had devoted an awful lot of time to our club over many years. Rest in peace David Potter."

Potter wrote extensively about Celtic during his career, the first being Our Bhoys Have Won the Cup! which was published in 1996 after the Hoops won the Scottish Cup for the thirtieth time.

In 2004 he published a biography of Lisbon Lion Bobby Murdoch.

One person wrote in tribute: "I met him a few times on Kirkcaldy Celtic supporters bus, a very very nice man, a complete gentleman, may he rest in peace."

Another said they "loved" his books which "were meticulous in their attention to detail and knowledge of background Scottish history."

A third added: "I never had the privilege of meeting David, but, by all accounts, he was a wonderful person as well as a great Celt. May he rest in eternal peace. Sincere condolences to his friends and family."