Rishi Sunak has denied that his Government is blocking devolved legislation it does agree with politically – insisting the case to do so has been “crystal clear”.
Despite being overwhelmingly supported by MSPs at Holyrood, the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reforms were blocked by the UK Government amid claims it was impacting on UK-wide legislation including the Equalities Act.
The Scottish Government has launched a legal bid to contest the decision by the UK Government.
But Mr Sunak rejected claims his government has moved to block the devolved legislation because he does not agree ideologically with reforms to gender recognition.
Speaking on a visit to Scotland, he said: “On gender recognition, (we’ve been) very clear, the Secretary of State set out a thoughtful considered position at the time.
"There were real concerns about the interaction and operation of that particular law with UK-wide equalities legislation - that's crystal clear, particularly the potential concerns around safety of women and children.
“And using the powers that were established when devolution was set up specifically for purposes like this, the Secretary of State made the decision that he did.”
The Prime Minister added: “That is something that was envisaged at the time of devolution.
“It's right that it's used sparingly.
“But this was an important situation where we had real concerns about (the) interaction of that particular law with UK-wide equalities legislation, as I said, the impact on the safety of women and children.
“There was enormous concern about that from people here in Scotland as well.
“Given it is now subject to an ongoing legal proceeding, there's not much more I can add.”
The UK Government also refused an exemption request by the Scottish Government to include glass in the troubled deposit return scheme, essentially delaying the policy until the Tory governent at Westminster brings forward its plans.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack insisted that the decision to halt the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme was “protecting the internal market for the drinks industry”.
He added: “And I was very clear about the decision that was taken at the time. We gave an exemption.
“Circularity, Scotland said they could work with that exemption.
“But funnily enough, the Scottish Government decided that didn't work for them.”
Mr Jack pointed to reports that Circularity Scotland, the company set up by the Scottish Government to oversee the deposit return scheme has made losses of up to £86m because of the intervention.
But he insisted it was solely the fault of the Scottish Government, and not his administration.
He said: “It was their decision and whatever comes now.
“I've seen over the weekend, the Circularity Scotland losses of £86 million - that's on them.
“Let's be quite clear about that – that is entirely on them.”
