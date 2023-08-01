Take Adobe Express. This fun and easy-to-use app is blurring the line between professional and amateur by making it easy for anyone to create beautiful content. And you can get started right away – with thousands of free templates to help you create professional looking flyers, banners and social media posts in minutes.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, teacher, marketer or student, Adobe’s new tools and tech features make sure anyone can get creative.

Adobe Express – a creative revolution

Adobe launched Adobe Express at the end of 2021 and have been updating it steadily ever since. But their most recent raft of features is probably the best yet – with cutting-edge AI tools and plenty of other gizmos to make tricky visual decisions feel natural.

Here are some of the new updates to watch out for:

AI-powered tools. Adobe Firefly makes it easy to generate high-quality images and text effects. Create extraordinary images and text styles of your own with just a prompt.

Stunning animation effects. Experiment with animation effects like Fade In, Pop, Flicker or Bungee to breathe life into your content. You can even sync animated characters to recorded dialogue – complete with gestures and lip movements.

Make your PDFs perfect. Upload, edit, and design your PDFs to make stand-out visual documents.

Adobe’s new tools and tech features make sure anyone can get creative. (Image: Adobe)

The mind-blowing world of AI

There’s a lot of talk about AI at the moment. With Adobe Express, you can experiment for yourself to see what the fuss is all about.

Adobe Firefly gives creators greater expression, with fewer constraints. Tools like Text to Image and Text Effect open a world of possibilities for your designs.

Now, it only takes a quick command to generate unique fonts, backgrounds, and graphics. If you can imagine it, you can achieve it.

The new creatives

With the rise of social media, visual content is more important than ever for small businesses.

TikTok has had over 3.5 billion downloads.

91% of consumers prefer visual or interactive content over traditional content types.

Video alone was estimated to account for 82% of web traffic in 2022.

One in four of us now contribute to social media platforms and websites through filmmaking, photography, illustration, design, or creative writing.

Riding this wave are the 165 million people who have joined the global creator economy since 2020. They represent a new breed of creatives who are using social media and digital content to monetise their businesses online.

Explore creative and artistic pursuits in a new way (Image: Adobe Express)

According to Scott Belsky, chief product officer at Adobe Creative Cloud: “The unprecedented growth of the Creator Economy provides a platform for everyone to be a creator. Individuals, solopreneurs, small business owners and content creators can now express themselves and explore creative and artistic pursuits in new ways.

"Increasingly, creators from all walks of life are turning their creative inspirations and passions into new careers and businesses supported by Adobe’s creative tools.”

If you’re curious about creativity, it’s super easy to try out Adobe Express for yourself. Simply making a collage or resizing a video is a great way to test the waters.

And if you’re looking for ideas and inspiration, it’s never been easier to start learning today.