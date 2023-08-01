The highly-anticipated Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards 2023 launches today, with all nominations to be received by August 22.
THE Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards are launched today. This is the eighth year that they have taken place and since the outset they have sought to highlight ways in which organisations and individuals are making a difference in the workplace.
The ultimate goal is to see a society in which everyone can contribute and have access to equal opportunities and while that outcome may still be some way off, what the last eight years of the Awards has shown is that important progress is being made towards removing the barriers that, for too long have prevented many people from achieving their potential.
From charities and public services to industry and commerce, examples of a drive towards levelling the playing field can be found in all sectors of the economy and for many of these businesses diversity is no longer a box-ticking exercise but a practical way of expanding their pool of talent and allowing it to flourish.
These forward-thinking organisations have shown clearly that there is no place for prejudice in the workplace and this year the Awards will once again seek to uncover best practice, creative ideas and a willingness to change for the better.
There are 10 categories to enter that include Diversity & Inclusion Champion, Diversity in the Public Sector, Diversity in the Third or Charity Sector and Diversity Through Education. One that’s new for this year is the Diversity In Net-Zero Leadership Award, sponsored by Crown Estate Scotland, this award unites the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions with a determination to take bias of any kind out of the equation.
The message behind it is that we will need every ounce of talent in order to overcome the challenge posed to our society by climate change and that achieving a positive outcome will only be possible if we embrace the skills of as wide a range of people as possible.
Esther Black, Director of Corporate Operations, Crown Estate Scotland, said, “If we are to reach net zero, we need meaningful and lasting change to our economy and society. This has to be led by people from different backgrounds and walks of life with diverse views and experiences – only then will the change be truly sustainable. We’re really pleased and excited to be sponsoring this new category that aims to celebrate excellence in diversity in net zero sectors.”
Other sponsors this year include sportscotland, who are backing Diversity in Sport, BAE Systems who are behind the Design for Diversity category, and Diageo who are supporting Diversity Hero of the Year, which will recognise an individual who has gone above and beyond their remit in order to create meaningful change.
Also returning as a sponsor is Arnold Clark, who are putting their weight behind the Diversity Campaign of the Year category, which will seek to identify an outstanding campaign that promotes the benefits of diversity and inclusion.
Lynne McBurney, Arnold Clark Group Head of People said: 'We’re delighted to sponsor these prestigious awards once again, particularly the ‘Diversity Campaign of the Year’ category. At Arnold Clark, we know that diversity and inclusion are the keys to unlocking untapped potential, as it’s our differences that make us stronger.
“We are a company built on family values and we strive to create a supportive and inclusive work environment that welcomes all and encourages everyone to reach their full potential. It’s therefore very inspiring to see the many organisations, including those beyond our own industry, who are championing diversity and putting inclusivity at the top of their agenda. These awards celebrate those who are shining examples of diversity in action and what can happen when everyone is given a chance to succeed.”
Those interested in participating in this year’s Awards have until Tuesday, 22 August to submit their entries and the ceremony itself will take place on Thursday, 12 October at DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow.
Full details of all the categories and how to enter are available from https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/
