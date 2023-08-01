Scottish dog enthusiasts have an important event to put in their diaries: The Dog Lover Show at Glasgow’s SEC on the 9-10 September, the country’s premier event for all things dog-related.
Whether you’re a devoted dog owner, a professional in the pet industry or simply someone who adores dogs, this show – hosted by comedian Des Clarke – truly has something for everyone.
This year’s event will be a great opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of dog rescue and adoption. The Dog Lover Show’s charity partner, Dogs Trust, will provide useful information across the weekend about the work they do.
Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for over 14,000 dogs each year through a network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK. Furthermore, the face of this event, Abby, is unique also for not being just rescued but also blind. She and her family will be at the show to share her story and raise awareness about adopting dogs.Her owner Katie said: “There is so much support available as well. When you adopt you are not alone, you get this wonderful backup for you, for the dog, for the family. So just do it.
Reach out and speak to a rescue. See if there is a dog out there for you, you never know.”
The Dog Lover Show work with the aim to provide a fun, engaging and educational event prioritising animal welfare, promoting responsible pet ownership and showcasing best practices in animal care.
Tickets are available online at www.thedoglovershow.co.uk and can also
be purchased at the entrance. Kids free up to age 16 yrs. Highlights of The Dog Lover Show 2023
Main Stage: Marvel at the incredible skills of agility and obedience dogs as they compete in various competitions. The Main Stage is the heart of the show where you will find the best entertainment and education for all dog lovers.
Insta Dogs: Experience the thrill of meeting some of Scotland’s most famous canine celebrities.
Breed Clubs: Meet and learn about some of the most amazing dogs, rare and common breeds.
Grooming Competition: Be amazed by the creativity and style of some of the best groomers.
Shopping: Spoil your pooch with the latest and greatest in dog products.
Childrens Vet Feature: In partnership with The Natural Vet, is a unique experience for the little ones to learn about veterinary world.
The kids zone and the storytelling stage: See Monty Dogge plus lots, lots more.
Mark your calendars for September 9 and 10 and head over to Glasgow’s SEC.
