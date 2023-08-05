Get free plants for next year by saving seed from your favourite annuals and biennials. Some species even save you the trouble by spreading their own seed around.
This spring and summer I have found dill seedlings all over the garden. The quantity of seedlings has defeated the slugs even though dill is normally on my slithery foes’ “must eat” list. That’s especially welcome since dill’s long tap root makes it very tricky to transplant.
Quite a few species are just as accommodating: calendula, borage, foxgloves, cowslips and musk mallow, Malva moschata, to name a few. This laissez-faire approach only works with plants that won’t germinate over winter, but wait till growing conditions are suitable in spring.
Coriander seed must be collected as it can germinate whenever there’s a touch of warmth, even in November or February. So you need to collect seed once it’s dry and then sow in spring and summer. If you’re exercising a bit of control over where flowers or herbs germinate, collect fully ripened seedheads and simply scatter the seed yourself. This is particularly successful with poppies and foxgloves that have tiny seeds needing light to germinate.
Whether you want to let the plants seed for you or collect and save for next year, don’t deadhead but leave the seed-heads to fully ripen their seed. The larger the seed, the longer this will take: sweet peas and nasturtiums take several weeks but tiny nicotiana will be ready soon. The process will be much quicker during a dry sunny late summer.
When collecting, cut off the seed-heads and upturn over a paper bag, shaking them to release the seeds.
Empty the seed on a tray, picking out all the bits of dry leaves. Then put your trophies in an envelope labelled with species, variety and date. And store seeds in a safe, secure place as they make a welcome snack for others. Last winter, I naively thought a drawer would be safe but was foiled by some wood mice which nipped in and scoffed the lot. Most seeds last for at least two or three years, some much longer, so I was heartbroken to come across heritage peas and Sweet William seed consumed, brassica packs nibbled and spilt in heaps. I even found a stash of broad beans secreted under the pillow of a spare room bed.
Mice and voles can be just as busy in the garden, nibbling through ripening pea pods. And once I could not understand why there were never any ripe black seeds on a Cerinthe major I was planning to harvest. Then I looked under the large leaf of a neighbouring plant and discovered a pile of neatly snipped off navy blue bracts denuded of their seeds – a vole had been at work.
Plant of the week
Salvia nemorosa ‘Ostfriesland’ is a short, bushy salvia growing to 45cm. It bears abundant spikes of violet blue flowers from summer through to mid-autumn that are extremely attractive to insects. It flowers best when grown in well drained soil in full sun. A good candidate for containers, it is supposedly fully hardy but it definitely needs shelter from excessive winter wet and very hard frost.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here