Weir highlighted strong demand for its mining equipment around the world as pre-tax profits increased by 35% to £170 million in the six months ended June 30.

Revenue increased by 16% to £1.3bn as the company said it delivered on a record opening order book, with activity in the mining industry underpinned by market prices of copper, gold and iron being “well above our customers' cost of production”.

Weir declared that it continues to be well-positioned to take advantage of long-term move towards decarbonisation in the mining industry and underlined the amount of cash it is generating by announcing an interim dividend of 17.8p per share, up 32% on last year.

The strength of the first-half performance led Weir to raise its guidance for full-year profits and revenue, boosting shares in early trading.

It is now expected to report a group operating profit in the range of £428m to £464m, based a company compiled consensus of analysts’ forecasts from June 30. The firm reported am adjusted operating profit of £212m for the first half, up 26%.

Chief executive Jon Stanton told The Herald he was “delighted” with the company’s performance in the first half which was “ahead of what the market was expecting”.

Mr Stanton said: “We have got really high levels of momentum, the operational cadence in the business is excellent following some of the challenges through post-Covid and with our cyber-attack (in 2021). So, we are about really building this track record which demonstrates the quality of the business. I think it is another proof point on that journey this morning and we are going to keep doing that.

“I think it is against a positive market backdrop for us with customers running their mines really hard around the world, which is not only driving the market for after-market spares but also debottlenecking solutions for new equipment as well.

“This whole theme of our customers around the world reducing their energy and water intensity, looking for more sustainable solutions to moving materials, processing those materials, has really come through strongly.

"And we have responded to that over the last few years with our R&D (research and development) technology pipeline really starting to get traction with some of those solutions now in the market with new pilot plants being built.”

Shares in Weir were trading at 1,907.72p at 11.30am, up 74.72p or 4.03% on the day.