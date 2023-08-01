READ MORE: Airport chief: 'Hugely powerful' Glasgow not punching its weight

Travel insurance provider Loveit Coverit has aggregated Google review scores and customer ratings from airport and airline review site SKYTRAX to calculate the average customer review score for each of the UK's international airports.

Inverness is in sixth place, out of 32, with an average customer review score of 3.05. Glasgow is in 10th spot with a score of 3. Edinburgh, meanwhile, is in joint-21st position with Aberdeen and Birmingham on 2.55.

Derry is top with an average customer review score of 4.75.