The Glasgow engineering giant highlighted strong demand for its mining equipment around the world as pre-tax profits increased by 35% to £170 million in the six months ended June 30.

Revenue increased by 16% to £1.3bn as the company said it delivered on a record opening order book, with activity in the mining industry underpinned by market prices of copper, gold, and iron ore – the main commodities it helps customers produce - being “well above our customers' cost of production”.

Weir, which employs around 12,000 people around the world, declared that it continues to be well-positioned to take advantage of long-term move towards decarbonisation in the mining industry.

And it underlined the amount of cash it is generating by announcing an interim dividend of 17.8p per share, up 32% on last year.

The strength of the first-half performance led Weir to raise its guidance for full-year profits and revenue, boosting shares in early trading.

It is now expected to report a group operating profit in the range of £428m to £464m, based a company compiled consensus of analysts’ forecasts from June 30. The firm reported an adjusted operating profit of £212m for the first half, up 26%.

Chief executive Jon Stanton told The Herald he was “delighted” with the company’s performance in the first half, declaring it was “ahead of what the market was expecting”.

Mr Stanton said: “We have got really high levels of momentum, the operational cadence in the business is excellent following some of the challenges through post-Covid and with our cyber-attack (in 2021). So, we are about really building this track record which demonstrates the quality of the business. I think it is another proof point on that journey this morning and we are going to keep doing that.

“I think it is against a positive market backdrop for us with customers running their mines really hard around the world, which is not only driving the market for after-market spares but also debottlenecking solutions for new equipment as well.

“This whole theme of our customers around the world reducing their energy and water intensity, looking for more sustainable solutions to moving materials, processing those materials, has really come through strongly.

"And we have responded to that over the last few years with our R&D (research and development) technology pipeline really starting to get traction with some of those solutions now in the market with new pilot plants being built.”

While he acknowledged there remain wider macroeconomic challenges around the world, Mr Stanton said the long-term trends are in Weir’s favour, noting that while growth in China had slowed, its economy was “fundamentally still growing” and increasing demand for the metals Weir helps miners produce.

“The backcloth in terms of commodity demand is strong, and as we move forward with decarbonisation [and] electrification [these] fundamental underpins should provide long-term structural growth for us,” he said.

While Weir anticipates long term demand from the decarbonisation and electrification of industry, Mr Stanton acknowledged fossil fuels will remain part of the energy mix.

Asked for his view on the UK Government’s decision to issue more than 100 new North Sea oil and gas licences, which has drawn criticism from environmental campaigners, and what it means for the country’s commitment to decarbonisation, Mr Stanton said: “We as an organisation, [and] our customers, need to produce natural resources in a more sustainable way. That is a big driver for what we are seeing.

“We as an organisation are committed to net zero but I do think oil and gas is needed as a transition fuel. But even if we are at net zero by 2050… we are still going to need oil and gas.

"Oil and gas, even if we are not burning it, it is still a very important underpin to several other industries including plastics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, so we have to be real about that. Let’s drive renewables, let’s electrify where we can, but within the overall net zero agenda there is always going to have to be a bit of oil and gas. We just need to offset that. That is my personal view.”

Meanwhile, with Weir generating large amounts of cash, Mr Stanton said the company was stepping up its investment in research and development, which has doubled in the last four years and will tally £50m-plus this year. But, with the balance sheet strong, he said Weir may return to the acquisition trail after a couple of quiet years on that front, if the right targets emerge.

Shares in Weir closed up 2.15%, or 39.5p, at 1,874p.