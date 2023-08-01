A stretch of carriageway on the M9 motorway will be closed to traffic for three nights this week to allow for resurfacing works.
The M9 Junction 9 southbound on-slip will be shut between the hours of 10pm and 6am from Wednesday, August 2 to Saturday, August 5.
During periods of closure, a signed diversion route will be in place with traffic diverted via the M9 northbound carriageway to Junction 10, returning south to the M9 Junction 9, where they will be able to resume their journey.
This will add an estimated 12 minutes and 10.3 miles to affected journeys.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety for motorists on this section of the M9.”
“Road closures are essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users, however, we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.”
All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot or on Twitter @trafficscotland.
