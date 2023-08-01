CDLH Chartered Surveyors has sold the 14-bedroom Abbotsford Lodge Hotel on behalf of Michelle Elliot and Stewart Robb, joint administrators of Mountview Hotels Limited.

Alan Creevy, director of CDLH, said: “The company operating the Abbotsford Lodge Hotel in Callander was placed into administration in early 2023. CDLH were instructed by the administrators to place the property on the open market in February 2023.”

CDLH said “The asking price was offers over £595,000 and due to the level of interested created from CDLH marketing campaign, the sale price was considerably in excess of the asking price.

"Our marketing campaign attracted huge interest, resulting in a large number of viewers and interested parties. A closing date was set for offers at the end of March 2023 and the property was sold in July 2023.”

The Abbotsford Lodge Hotel is due to reopen on August 10.

It includes a large owner’s house, staff accommodation and a self-catering unit.

Mr Creevy said: “The Scottish rural hotel market has had a phenomenal year in terms of the large number of sale transactions and, indeed, strong hotel operating performance.

"We continue to see significant levels of interest in both rural and city hospitality properties with the strongest interest in hotels from overseas buyers in particular.”