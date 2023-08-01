Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has announced that Corgarff Castle will reopen on Tuesday, with visitors once again being able to see the tower house turned army base first built in the 1500s.

Standing in the Cairngorms National Park, the Castle’s surroundings illuminate the beauty of Scotland’s heritage, while the castle itself offers two very different tales.

Corgarff was originally built as a noble residence, but later became an army base for hunting down Jacobite sympathisers and, later, whisky smugglers.

READ MORE: Hotel in Scottish tourist hotspot sold out of administration

The Castle was used as the fortified residence of the Forbeses of Corgarff from mid-1500s to the early 1600s.

In the mid-1700s, over a hundred years later, the abandoned castle was turned into a barracks and used by the army until 1831.

Craig Mearns, Director of Operations at HES, said: “Corgarff Castle is a hidden gem within the Cairngorms National Park and a fascinating site to visit. It has two unique stories to tell - one of remote, peaceful noble life, and one of prosecution and punishment.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors back to Corgarff Castle once more.”

Corgarff Castle will be open every Monday and Tuesday from 9.30am to 5.30pm, from today to Tuesday 26 September. Last entry at 4.30pm.

The castle closes for lunch from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Visitors are encouraged to book before visiting.