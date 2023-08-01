Tenpin, one of the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment providers, is continuing its expansion strategy with its new site in Dundee.

The brand-new high-energy entertainment future centre will open at the former Toys ‘R’ Us building at the Kingsway West Retail Park in the city.

The centre offers a variety of fun-filled activities, including 29 bowling lanes, karaoke, laser tag, soft play and escape rooms, as well as state-of-the-art arcade games.

Tenpin Dundee will also have pool tables, table tennis, plus a fully licensed bar serving a range of drinks including cocktails and mocktails and a burger and pizza menu.

Employing over 1,700 people throughout the UK, Tenpin Dundee has also been recruiting for over 50 job opportunities for the venue.

Scott Fenwick, General Manager at Tenpin Dundee, said: “We cannot contain our excitement about the opening of Tenpin here in Dundee. The new venue is packed with exciting activities for people of all ages.

"From bowling alleys, soft play, to karaoke, Tenpin Dundee has everything you need for a fantastic time with friends and family.

“We look forward to opening our doors soon and sharing this fantastic space with the local community and we hope to become a hub for those in the area looking to enjoy quality time together in a fantastic setting. Make sure you head on down to check it out!”

Bookings are available from August 4 via the Tenpin website here