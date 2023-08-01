Climate activists have painted the entrance to the Scottish Parliament red using a fire extinguisher, water pistols and water balloons filled with red paint.
The four activists from This is Rigged continued to throw the paint while a staff member began hosing the building down.
As a result, the Scottish Parliament's public tours have been forced to finish and the building to close early.
This Is Rigged is demanding that the Scottish Government “vocally oppose all new oil and gas licensing” and create a “clear and fully funded plan for a fair transition for Scotland’s oil workers”.
The protest comes the day after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to approve more than 100 new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea.
Read more: National Portrait Gallery: Protesters graffiti King Charles portrait
Over the course of the last two weeks, the climate protesters have blocked petrol tankers from leaving the INEOS oil terminal in Grangemouth for several hours as well as the NuStar terminal in Clydebank, preventing petrol from leaving the depots for hours. Last week members of the group threw paint over a portrait of King Charles at Edinburgh’s Scottish National Portrait Gallery.
This is Rigged has vowed to “shut down the oil industry” if the Scottish Government does not meet its demands.
BREAKING: THIS IS RIGGED SPRAY SCOTTISH PARLIAMENT RED🚨— This Is Rigged (@Thisis_Rigged) August 1, 2023
The action follows Rishi Sunak’s announcement in favour of 100 new oil and gas licenses yesterday. @scotgov’s silence on new oil and gas is DEAFENING. They must vocally oppose ALL new oil and gas, or
they are complicit. pic.twitter.com/myUQUpeHdN
The group claims it has attempted to reach out and arrange a meeting with First Minister Humza Yousaf but that he “has failed to engage with multiple attempts.”
Activists say they “have tried getting the government’s attention by asking nicely, sending e-mails, marching in the streets, disrupting First Minister’s Questions and have received no appropriate response” and have now “taken their grievances straight to the government’s doors.”
Read more: Climate protesters blockade two sites to ‘shut down Scottish oil’
One of the protesters involved said: “I took action today as a direct response to Rishi Sunak's statement today that he has approved 100 new oil licenses for next year. The IPCC report states clearly that even one new oil license is a death sentence for millions and will actively make our future unlivable. The silence of the Scottish government in light of this makes them complicit. It is time for Scotland to stand up to Westminster and demand climate justice.
A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: "These protestors have repeatedly targeted the Scottish Parliament and its democratic functions. As a result of their actions today, we have had to cancel our free public tours and close the building earlier than scheduled.
“Up to 1,000 people visit Holyrood a day at this time of year, and many will have been severely inconvenienced – not just those who had booked on to tours but other members of the public who wish to visit and engage with their national Parliament.
“This is now a matter for Police Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel