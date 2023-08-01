British Transport Police has issued an urgent safety warning after two teenagers were electrocuted in separate incidents on the railway in Scotland over the weekend.
On Saturday, a 14-year-old boy climbed onto the top of a freight train stationary between Carfin and Holytown. He reached out and touched the overhead line and was seriously electrocuted.
His injuries are believed to be life-changing and he remains in hospital in a serious condition.
While on Sunday a 17-year-old boy was found by a member of the public on a footpath close to the line at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. It’s believed he sustained electrocution injuries after gaining access to the tracks.
His injuries are believed to be life-changing and he remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
British Transport Police said that both of the victim’s families have been informed and are being supported by officers.
Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey said: “In just over 24 hours this weekend two young people have sustained horrific injuries after taking unnecessary risks on the railway. First and foremost, our thoughts are with their loved ones who are being supported by officers.
“It should be abundantly clear from these two tragic incidents that the railway is not a playground. Modern trains can almost silently reach speeds of 125mph, and the overheard lines are powered by extremely high currents of electricity 24 hours day, which can kill instantly or result in catastrophic, life-changing injuries.
“With the school holidays upon us I would urge parents and carers to sit down with their children as soon as possible. Help us to prevent further tragedies by ensuring you know where you’re children are and talk to them about the dangers of the railway. Please, have that conversation with those in your care and encourage them to stay off the tracks.”
