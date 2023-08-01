The major event will see some of the biggest stars in cycling compete on roads, tracks, mountains and indoor venues across Scotland from Thursday, August 3 until Sunday, August 13.

It’s the first time the sport’s governing body will combine the various disciplines it oversees into one event with world champions past and reigning, Grand Tour winners and rising stars all preparing to race.

Male and female athletes will take on BMX, road, track, mountain and para-cycling as the winner in each category earns the right to wear the rainbow jersey for the year ahead.

Glasgow is set to act as the main hub for the action with an economic boost of £67million predicted for the city alone.

An opening ceremony event will take place in George Square at 5pm on Wednesday, August 2 as thousands of athletes from more than 120 countries are welcomed with performances KT Tunstall as well as artists from both professional and community-based organisations.

George Square will continue as the official fan zone for the duration of the championships with a huge programme of events planned to showcase talent from across Scotland.

To mark the landmark event, artists from SWG3’s Yardworks Project were commissioned to create a mural which captured the 'spirit of nostalgia and thrill of cycling’ while paying tribute to the sport’s rich history.

The eye-catching results are spread across close to 250m of car park on George Street in Merchant City, with a design inspired by retro cycling jerseys, 90s kids’ bikes and the legendary ‘Old Faithful’ bike owned by Scotland’s own racing champion, Graeme Obree.

George Street will form part of the city centre circuit for the Road World Championships, meaning that a number of cycling superstars including Peter Sagan and Remco Evenepoel will whizz past the new artwork in the coming weeks.

Other events such as track cycling and para-cycling will be held at the Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow’s East End, with the indoor cycling at the Commonwealth Arena.

BMX events will be held at Glasgow Green and the Glasgow BMX Centre, while mountain bike events will be in Glentress Forest in the Borders and the Nevis Range near Fort William.

Any budding sporting talents are also invited to join in the fun and try their hand at pedalling the full length of the new Glasgow mural, which wraps around the George Street building onto Montrose Street where a famously steep incline tests ‘endurance and stamina’.

This challenging section incorporates design elements which honour Scottish mountain bike rider, Rab Wardell, who died last year just days after competing at, and winning, the Scottish MTB XC Championships.

Through collaboration with Rab’s family, his name is used on the mural with an image of a mountain bike, as a nod to a famous wheelie he once did on the 'infamous' Montrose Street.

Laura Frood, Yardworks GRID programme manager, said; “We were delighted to work on such an interesting brief and site in the city centre.

“Yardworks' ethos is to develop the skills of our homegrown talent and to have been able to support some of Glasgow’s emerging artists to deliver this mural for such a high-profile event is a proud moment.”

The cycling-themed artwork will remain in place long after the last race of the UCI World Championships has finished as it becomes the latest addition to the city’s popular mural trail.

Launched in 2008 to revitalise tired buildings and vacant sites across Glasgow, the mural trail has rapidly expanded to include supersized portraits of Billy Connoly, Charles Rennie Mackintosh and St Mungo which attracts both tourists and locals alike to the city centre.

Speaking of the artwork by the Yardworks Project, Councillor Ruairi Kelly, convener for neighbourhood services and assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “The new mural on George Street - inspired by the forthcoming 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - is a fantastic addition to Glasgow’s City Centre Mural Trail.

“Like the other murals on the trail, the new piece brings new life to this site, with a striking design and bright colours that will look great to spectators watching the championships over the next couple of weeks, and for everyone passing this part of the city centre in the years to come.”