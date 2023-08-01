The traditional, semi-detached villa on Brisbane Road in Largs is half a mile from the promenade and the waterfront is within sight of it.

It has a large reception hall with storage, lounge with bay window, dining room, kitchen, family room, shower room, bathroom and five bedrooms.

Auction House Scotland said the property “could be a great seaside home for a buyer who is willing to take on a project”.

Mandi Cooper, managing director at Auction House Scotland, said: “Although requiring a full renovation, this property has fantastic potential with some wonderful character and features, including the bay window and traditional cornicing and ceiling rose in the living room. The extension to the rear could make for a great family kitchen-dining space with the French doors opening out into the garden.

“The property’s location, in an established setting in Largs within short walking distance of the sea front and the town’s amenities, only adds to its appeal and we’re sure it will attract a lot of attention ahead of our September auction.”

The property is due to go under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2pm on September 13 at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

The auction will also be live streamed, allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, while telephone and proxy bidding is also available if potential buyers are unable to attend the auction to bid in person. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.