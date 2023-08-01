The farm in Dumfries and Galloway where poet Robert Burns wrote Auld Lang Syne has been awarded museum status after a three-year drive to improve the care of its collection.
Ellisland Farm in Auldgirth, which was built by the poet in 1788 for his young wife Jean Armour, is considered Burns’ most authentic home.
The A-listed site includes his fishing rod, flute and school books as well as several manuscripts.
The Robert Burns Ellisland Trust said it had made significant investments to secure museum accreditation.
Caitlin MacLeod, the museum’s education and development lead, said: “This is a huge achievement for the team at Ellisland including staff, trustees and volunteers.
“Being awarded museum status is the culmination of three years of hard work. We are very grateful to the funders whose support helped us achieve this.
“Accreditation means Ellisland will continue to play an important part in both local and national heritage in the future.
“The recognition comes with lots of advice on how to keep improving, so the hard work will continue.”
Joan McAlpine, project director at the Robert Burns Ellisland Trust, said: “The trust has come so far since taking over Ellisland in the most difficult of circumstances.
“This is a great acknowledgement of the hard work of our team, especially Caitlin who came to us as an intern from the museum education postgraduate at the University of Glasgow and is now our museum lead.”
