Scotland's first recall petition was signed by 11,896 constituents, well above the 8,113 needed to reach the threshold of 10%.

The decision to sack the MP will now trigger a crucial by-election in early October that looks set to be tricky if not disastrous for Humza Yousaf.

While Ms Ferrier won the seat for the SNP with a majority of more than 5,000, most pollsters — and some SNP MSPs and activists — expect a sizeable Labour victory.

Anas Sarwar's party have been campaigning here for months, with Sir Keir Starmer and senior cabinet figures making a number of high-profile appearances.

The recall petition was opened after Ms Ferrier was suspended from the Commons for 30 days over her multiple pandemic rule breaches and subsequent criminal conviction.

She was ordered to carry out 270 hours of community service after pleading guilty to wilfully exposing people “to the risk of infection, illness and death”.

The convention is that when the MP who is leaving the House is an independent — as Ms Ferrier is — then it is up to the Government to move the writ, the motion calling for a by-election.

However, it’s understood the Tories will leave this to the SNP who have made clear that their chief whip, Brendan O’Hara, will move the writ when Parliament returns from recess at the start of September.

Under parliamentary rules, a by-election must happen between 21 and 27 working days from the issuing of the writ, which means the vote will likely happen on either Thursday 5 October or Thursday 12 October.

Both Labour and the SNP have already selected candidates.

Local teacher Michael Shanks is hoping to take the seat for Keir Starmer’s party, while the SNP is hoping local councillor, Katy Loudon, will save Mr Yousaf’s blushes.

The Tories and Lib Dems have yet to name a candidate, though both parties are likely to contest the seat.

The local Greens are still mulling the decision.

Alex Salmond’s Alba has called for a “single nationalist candidate standing on a Scotland United platform for independence.”

Despite being ousted by her constituents Ms Ferrier could also stand.

The former SNP politician had a majority of 5,230 at the last general election when she took the seat back from Labour who had taken it off her in 2017.

The polling expert Mark McGeoghegan said this should be a sizeable victory for Labour.

“If you're going by modelling based on national polls, Labour should win this by around 10 points, with an SNP to Labour swing of around 10 points.

“Account for tactical voting, protest voting, differential turnout, etc and this should be a big, big Labour win.”

Anas Sarwar’s party are expected to hold a soft launch for the campaign tomorrow.