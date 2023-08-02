Drinks giant Diageo has hailed a 12% rise in global Scotch whisky sales, as a senior executive condemned controversial changes to the alcohol duty system in the UK.
The Johnnie Walker distiller reported a 5.1% rise in operating profit to £4.6 billion, as organic net sales climbed by 6% to £17.1bn, for the year ended June 30.
It highlighted double-digit percentage growth across its Scotch whisky, Tequila, and beer portfolios, with Guinness recording its "biggest year" in its 264-year history.
READ MORE: Scotch whisky boss who 'challenged the status quo' retires
The results were announced on the day a new alcohol duty system was introduced in the UK, which has resulted in the largest duty increase on Scotch whisky in 40 years. The change, which was first announced in the Spring Budget, will increase the tax burden on the average priced bottle of Scotch whisky to 75% from 70%.
Ewan Andrew, Diageo’s global supply chain and procurement president and chief sustainability officer, said the company's whisky sales during the period had been “across the board”. Sales of flagship brand Johnnie Walker, the blended Scotch, increased by 15%, while single malts grew by 16% amid strong growth in Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America.
Mr Andrew said: “Every month there are 400 million consumers choosing to drink Scotch globally. That is a massive number and nearly a quarter are choosing Johnnie Walker. And nearly a third of Johnnie Walker drinkers are now female.”
READ MORE: Sunak bids to put SNP on back foot over North Sea oil
While Diageo was reporting strong whisky sales and Mr Andrew underlined its confidence of future growth, he criticised the UK Government's decision to increase duty on Scotch in its home market. He fears the hike will have a damaging effect on smaller distillers which rely heavily on UK consumers.
“In the UK market it is certainly a headwind,” Mr Andrew said. “We said in March when it came out that it would be a hammer blow to the industry, in particular to the consumers and the pubs in the UK. I think that absolutely stands true.
“We had a commitment from the UK Government to look at making Scotch and gin producers more competitive and that is not what has happened. We continue to call on government to review and make it a more fair and equitable scheme. It’s been around for 200 years now – 1823 was the Duty Act – and to me it is quite shocking they have come out with a 10% increase.
“I’m not a supporter. I think that it causes probably some of the smaller players who are reliant on the domestic market [problems]. Diageo has got some natural insulation with its global footprint.
"The UK is the fifth biggest global market for the Scotch whisky industry, and it needs to be seeing as competitive and at the right price points. It needs to encourage all of us to continue to invest in Scotch.”
The results were the first announced by Diageo since the sudden death of former chief executive Sir Ivan Menezes in June. Sir Ivan has been succeeded by Debra Crew, who had already named by the company as his successor under a planned transition.
Shares in Diageo closed up 10.5p, or 0.31%, at 3,408p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here