A police appeal has been launched after the tombstones of King James III and Queen Margaret were damaged within the grounds of a historic Scots abbey.
The damage occurred between the hours of 9.30am and 5.30pm on July 17 at Cambuskenneth Abbey, located around a mile from Stirling.
Police said a collection of litter was also found near the tombstones, which, along with the abbey, are “of historical significance and are irreplaceable”.
Officers from Forth Valley Police Division are currently carrying out enquiries into the incident.
Evelyn Tweed, MSP for Stirling, took to Twitter to share their outrage at the incident.
The MSP tweeted: “Cambuskenneth Abbey holds an important place in Scottish history and for people to damage parts of it is deeply disappointing”.
Cambuskenneth Abbey was founded in about 1140 by King David I to serve Stirling Castle, which stands a short distance to the west.
It was the scene of Robert the Bruce’s parliaments in 1314 and 1326, and the burial place of James III and Margaret of Denmark in the 1480s.
James III was King of Scots from 1460 until his death at the Battle of Sauchieburn near Stirling in 1488, while Margaret of Denmark was Queen of Scotland from 1469 until her death at Stirling Castle in 1486.
Margaret was buried in Cambuskenneth Abbey, with James III interred with her two years later. The grave was enclosed and restored in 1865 at the expense of their descendant, Queen Victoria.
