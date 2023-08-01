Philip McLean, the reporter appointed by the Scottish Ministers, dismissed the appeal over issues including flood risk and climate change resilience.

Edinburgh Marina Holdings Limited appealed to the Scottish Government over the City of Edinburgh Council rejection of the plans for 81 homes, commercial units and public realm at Granton.

The site is at the centre of the Granton Harbour development and it is envisaged the Boardwalk development will “help form a new coastal community”.

The plans included 81 homes (Image: Wilson and Gunn/Edinburgh Marina)

An earlier planning statement by Wilson and Gunn Architects submitted on behalf of Edinburgh Marine Holdings includes the development of 78 one, two and three-bedroom flats and three houses along with nine commercial units covering 1,000 square metres.

Edinburgh planners said then that the plans were against regulations "due to the insufficient level of information provided in relation to future flood risk and the risk posed to the development from wave over-topping”.

The developer submitted a revised site plan with a proposed finished floor level at ground floor level at 6.5 metres above sea level.

Mr McLean said in his judgement that the plan was “contrary to flood risk and climate change resilience”.

He said: “I also find the proposed infilling of land would not preserve the listed harbour breakwater and esparto wharf, or the special features of architectural or historic interest it possesses.

“Although I have found the proposal is supported in principle in the development plan, and is consistent with certain other relevant policies, including those relating to design, landscaping, and local living, I find these do not outweigh the conflict I have identified … therefore find the proposal does not accord with the development plan overall.”

The Edinburgh Marina waterfront proposals include the redevelopment of over 60 acres of land stretching along the Firth of Forth and will provide a "rejuvenated link" between Edinburgh city centre and the Forth estuary.