Two teenagers have been charged after allegedly tampering with parcels on a Royal Mail train.
British Transport Police (BTP) were called out at 1.42am on Tuesday following reports two men had gained access to a Royal Mail train at Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway.
The men were said to have damaged signalling equipment in the process.
Police said nothing is thought to have been stolen but a number of parcels appear to have been “interfered” with.
A BTP spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were located in a carriage and arrested.
“At this stage it’s not believed anything was stolen but a number of parcels in the carriage had been interfered with.
“Both young men have been charged with malicious mischief, theft and threatening and abusive behaviour.”
The force said inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 38 of August 1.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and are supporting the British Transport Police in their investigation.”
