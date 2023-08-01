The two were charged with malicious mischief, theft, and threatening and abusive behaviour.

The incident occurred at 1.42am this morning and British Transport Police were called to the scene after reports that two men had got onto a Royal Mail train around Lockerbie in Dumfries and Galloway.

Officers located the teenagers where the train had stopped in Kirtlebridge, near Annan.

Read more: Royal Mail and Skyports launch Orkney drone delivery service

Two teenagers have been charged after allegedly tampering with parcels on a Royal Mail train.

The two were charged with malicious mischief, theft, and threatening and abusive behaviour.

The incident occurred at 1.42am this morning and British Transport Police were called to the scene after reports that two men had got onto a Royal Mail train around Lockerbie in Dumfries and Galloway.

Officers located the teenagers where the train had stopped in Kirtlebridge, near Annan.

According to police nothing appears to be stolen although a number of the parcels on the train had been tampered with.

Train signalling equipment was reportedly damaged in the process.

Read more: Scotland: Safety warning after two teens electrocuted on railway

The train was reportedly travelling from Warrington to the Shieldmuir mail terminal near Motherwell.

The track is on a route used by trains connecting Scotland to England, and delays ensued following the incident on Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services. The Caledonian Sleeper’s southbound Highlander service from Inverness to London Euston was also delayed.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and are supporting the British Transport Police in their investigation.”

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were located in a carriage and arrested.

“At this stage it’s not believed anything was stolen but a number of parcels in the carriage had been interfered with.

“Both young men have been charged with malicious mischief, theft and threatening and abusive behaviour.”

The force said inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 38 of August 1.

According to police nothing appears to be stolen although a number of the parcels on the train had been tampered with.

Train signalling equipment was reportedly damaged in the process.

The train was reportedly travelling from Warrington to the Shieldmuir mail terminal near Motherwell.

The track is on a route used by trains connecting Scotland to England, and delays ensued following the incident on Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services. The Caledonian Sleeper’s southbound Highlander service from Inverness to London Euston was also delayed.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and are supporting the British Transport Police in their investigation.”

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were located in a carriage and arrested.

“At this stage it’s not believed anything was stolen but a number of parcels in the carriage had been interfered with.

“Both young men have been charged with malicious mischief, theft and threatening and abusive behaviour.”

The force said inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 38 of August 1.