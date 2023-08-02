Edinburgh Airport is expanding its food and beverage outlets for passengers as it "looks to welcome new and exciting brands to the terminal".

The airport is Scotland’s busiest, with more than 14 million passengers expected to pass through this year.

It said six new spaces are available to provide additional options for the airport’s growing passenger base.

The airport also said it is "keen to hear from a diverse range of brands, including local Scottish brands and globally recognised brands, to cater to its diverse passenger mix".

Six opportunities are being released to the market across four categories: "Casual dining, premium bar, fast casual and 'grab and go', with all units expected to be operating and serving passengers by December 2024".

Gail Taylor, chief commercial officer (non-aero), said: “Providing options for passengers is something we look to do at every stage of their journey through the airport and our retail estate forms a key part of that."

She also said: “We work with some fantastic brands to offer a diverse mix of food and beverage selections and, as we plan for future growth at the airport, we want to welcome more brands to Edinburgh Airport to ensuring our passengers have plenty of choice.

“We are excited about these opportunities and are keen to hear from a range of interested parties, from local and Scottish names to internationally recognised brands.

"We want to work with partners who can deliver additional choice for our passengers, helping them mark the beginning or end of their trip with a memorable Edinburgh Airport experience.”