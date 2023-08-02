A Scottish airport has said it is to increase its passenger food and drink offering.
Edinburgh Airport is expanding its food and beverage outlets for passengers as it "looks to welcome new and exciting brands to the terminal".
The airport is Scotland’s busiest, with more than 14 million passengers expected to pass through this year.
It said six new spaces are available to provide additional options for the airport’s growing passenger base.
READ MORE: Revealed: Scotland's favourite airport
The airport also said it is "keen to hear from a diverse range of brands, including local Scottish brands and globally recognised brands, to cater to its diverse passenger mix".
Six opportunities are being released to the market across four categories: "Casual dining, premium bar, fast casual and 'grab and go', with all units expected to be operating and serving passengers by December 2024".
Gail Taylor, chief commercial officer (non-aero), said: “Providing options for passengers is something we look to do at every stage of their journey through the airport and our retail estate forms a key part of that."
READ MORE: Change on way for liquids at Scottish airport
She also said: “We work with some fantastic brands to offer a diverse mix of food and beverage selections and, as we plan for future growth at the airport, we want to welcome more brands to Edinburgh Airport
to ensuring our passengers have plenty of choice.
“We are excited about these opportunities and are keen to hear from a range of interested parties, from local and Scottish names to internationally recognised brands.
"We want to work with partners who can deliver additional choice for our passengers, helping them mark the beginning or end of their trip with a memorable Edinburgh Airport experience.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here