Watermans, a full-service Scottish law firm and estate agency, has announced plans to open a new Dundee site.

The expansion is expected to create long-term demand for additional jobs in the Dundee marketplace, but will initially be staffed from the workforce across Watermans’ existing sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The firm said it is an "exciting time" for the team at Watermans as it expands its activity across the country.

The firm has invested "substantial six-figure sums" in the two new sites opened in the last four months, adding Dundee to an already expanded Glasgow site.

It said it "highlights the firm’s continued commitment to growth and success in the legal industry".

The law firm and estate agent said it is "cementing its place as Scotland’s modern, forward-thinking law firm with the new location opening in the DundeeOne building, overlooking the River Tay this month".

Scott Whyte, managing director at Watermans, said: “Our expansion into Dundee is a clear signal of our exciting ambition to reach into new parts of Scotland.

"The presence of the firm on the east coast is an opportunity for us to further expand our client base and be closer to existing clients in this region."

He added: “Opening our third Scottish location reflects the success of the business in what is a competitive industry, and is testament to our ability to provide clients with what they need and want – straightforward legal advice.

“This is yet another step in our journey that has already seen us relocate to a larger office in Glasgow this year, a timeline of growth that we hope to see continuing well into the future.”