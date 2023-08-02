A law company operating across the Central Belt has opened a new office in a landmark block.
Watermans, a full-service Scottish law firm and estate agency, has announced plans to open a new Dundee site.
The expansion is expected to create long-term demand for additional jobs in the Dundee marketplace, but will initially be staffed from the workforce across Watermans’ existing sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
READ MORE: Scottish law firm reveals raft of promotions
The firm said it is an "exciting time" for the team at Watermans as it expands its activity across the country.
The firm has invested "substantial six-figure sums" in the two new sites opened in the last four months, adding Dundee to an already expanded Glasgow site.
It said it "highlights the firm’s continued commitment to growth and success in the legal industry".
READ MORE: Law firm flags growth ambitions with major office move
The law firm and estate agent said it is "cementing its place as Scotland’s modern, forward-thinking law firm with the new location opening in the DundeeOne building, overlooking the River Tay this month".
Scott Whyte, managing director at Watermans, said: “Our expansion into Dundee is a clear signal of our exciting ambition to reach into new parts of Scotland.
"The presence of the firm on the east coast is an opportunity for us to further expand our client base and be closer to existing clients in this region."
READ MORE: Law firm makes 'landmark' move into major Scottish city
He added: “Opening our third Scottish location reflects the success of the business in what is a competitive industry, and is testament to our ability to provide clients with what they need and want – straightforward legal advice.
“This is yet another step in our journey that has already seen us relocate to a larger office in Glasgow this year, a timeline of growth that we hope to see continuing well into the future.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here