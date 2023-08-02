Property agent Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Strathduie Bar in Glasgow on Blackfriars Street, minutes from High Street Station.

The pub dates back to the 1980s and features a sizeable lounge and bar area, as well as a gantry which Christie & Co said “has been furnished to a high standard”.

The property agent said: “This is an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a turnkey hospitality business in a prime Glasgow location. The opportunity may appeal to existing multiple operators or an owner who wishes to take on more of a hands-on approach.”

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “A fantastic traditional pub, with massive potential to grow sales. Glasgow Merchant City is a nightlife hotspot that attracts many visitors. Located a short walk from the Trongate and Tennent Caledonian Brewery, it is a perfect trading location in the centre of Glasgow. A viewing is highly recommended.”

Strathduie Bar is on the market for a leasehold asking price of £27,000. Christie & Co said the current owners “may sell the freehold”.