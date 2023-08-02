Two helicopters were spotted by onlookers landing on a path behind the Kingshouse Hotel at the weekend.

Reports online suggested that the helicopters landed to allow the group to make a pit-stop for breakfast at the hotel before they headed on to Skye.

Photos shared online show the helicopters at rest on the path near the hotel with people standing next to one of them, while another shows the aircraft in the skies above the hotel.

READ MORE: 'Suicide driving' on NC500 by 30-strong car tour sparks local anger

The photos were shared in a post in popular Facebook group Scotland’s Scenery along with the caption: “Two helicopters behind the Kingshouse in Glencoe today, seemingly a family popping in for breakfast before heading to Skye…”

Commenting on the post, one person wrote: “Why couldn’t they use the roads like normal people”.

Another chipped in with: “Nae excuse. Leave a few minutes earlier if you have somewhere to go. Absolute disgusting using helicopters.”

Others approved of the visit, with one writing: “That is their choice. Good luck to them if they can afford it. It provides employment and keeps money moving through the system. Too many Scots are envious of the wealthy.”

Echoing the comment, another wrote: “Wouldn't mind coming in by helicopter. What an experience!!”

The party are also reported to have stopped in at Loch Melfort Hotel and Restaurant around 20 miles south of Oban - where guests have been known to arrive by helicopter for lunch.