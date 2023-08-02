A planning application has been submitted for a new £700 million Scots hospital.
NHS Lanarkshire has submitted the application to North Lanarkshire Council to replace University Hospital Monklands.
It follows the Scottish Government approval of the outline business case for the hospital.
Colin Lauder, NHS Lanarkshire Director of Planning, Property and Performance, said: “We are delighted to submit a planning application for this hugely significant capital project.
"The new hospital will have massive benefits for healthcare, the economy and local community across Lanarkshire and Scotland.
“This is another important milestone for what will be Scotland’s first fully digital and net zero carbon hospital. The Monklands Replacement Project (MRP) provides an enormous opportunity for Lanarkshire in terms of innovative healthcare delivery, employment as well as broader community benefits.”
NHS Lanarkshire said the new University Hospital Monklands promises to be the most advanced hospital in Scotland when it opens.
Graeme Reid, MRP Director, said: “Sustainability lies at the core of the project’s design philosophy. The Monklands Replacement Project aims to be low carbon, helping NHS Scotland deliver a net zero carbon health service.
“An Environmental Impact Assessment will be published as part of the planning application. This will assess the impact of the project on the natural environment and set out ways to protect and enhance the biodiversity of the area in Wester Moffat, east of Airdrie.”
The project plans to maximise the natural environment the hospital sits within, including connection to and improvement of the North Calder Water Heritage Trail.
The new University Hospital Monklands will also benefit from increased parking provision compared to the current hospital, including the construction of a multi-story car park.
Patients representatives have worked together with clinical staff on the Monklands Replacement Project throughout its planning journey.
Fiona Cowan, MRP Clinical Lead - Nursing, said: “The collaboration between service users and staff in the planning of the new hospital will transform our clinical model and help to reshape how we deliver healthcare across the county. It’s an exciting time for us all.
“The project team will continue to work with staff and patients from across Lanarkshire over the coming months to help shape how the facility will look and feel as we move forward with this ambitious vision for the evolution of health services in Lanarkshire.”
North Lanarkshire Council will review and validate the planning application over the coming days and undertake formal neighbour notification later in the month.
The hospital is planned to open in 2031.
