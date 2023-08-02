The first flights by SunExpress, which is a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, for Edinburgh to Izmir start on August 29.

SunExpress is operating one flight each week to the Turkish city, which is described as the “Pearl of the Aegean”, up to October.

Kate Sherry, aviation director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re looking forward to working with SunExpress on delivering this route, and giving passengers more opportunity to visit the beautiful city of Izmir.”

Peter Glade, SunExpress’ commercial director, said that “everyone that has enough of the dreich weather back home will benefit from our enhanced connections for a well-deserved summer extension in beautiful Izmir”.

He added: "Swimming and beach weather until the end of October, an excellent cuisine as well as an unbeatable value for money ratio make for an unforgettable getaway next summer.”

Strathduie Bar for sale

A traditional pub in Glasgow’s Merchant City has been put up for sale.

Property agent Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Strathduie Bar in Glasgow on Blackfriars Street, minutes from High Street Station. The pub dates back to the 1980s and features a sizeable lounge and bar area, as well as a gantry which Christie & Co said “has been furnished to a high standard”.

Aerospace firm moves into employee hands

Lanark-based Martin Precision, which manufactures components for the aerospace, defence, and energy sectors, has moved into employee ownership.

In a move which safeguards the future of 49 skilled jobs, shareholders in the company have transferred their majority stake to an employee ownership trust. Martin Precision was established in 1993 and is understood to be performing well after weathering the downturn in the aerospace sector during the pandemic.