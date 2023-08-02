The Urban Big Data Centre, based at the University of Glasgow, has created two maps showing the current coverage of the night time routes and what that would look like if the services stop.

Last month First Glasgow announced that 11 routes in the city would be axed as of July 31 but then gave an eleventh hour reprieve following robust opposition.

Now the services are planned to run until August 20 when drivers will be redeployed to bolster increased services on the 2 and 3 routes, which serve more than 600,000 people per month.

First Glasgow said passenger numbers had fallen on the night bus routes to such as extent that they were no longer financially viable.

The firm also said that difficulties in recruiting new staff meant that drivers were being moved from the night services to increase capacity on the 2 and 3.

This move will see service 2 - which runs from Faifley, through the city centre to Baillieston - increase in frequency to every 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, service 3 - which runs from Drumchapel, through the city centre to Govan - will increase in frequency to every 12 minutes.

However, the maps from the Urban Big Data Centre set out starkly how difficult it will be for people - whether night time workers or revellers enjoying the night time economy - to make it home in the small hours.

According to the figures, some 285,598 households are in reach within 60 minutes of the city centre after midnight.

If the night bus services stop then this figures will drop to 80,915 - or a reduction from 46% to 13%.

The area of travel will see a significant change from routes going in almost all compass points from the centre of Glasgow to narrow corridors west and south.

It has been suggested that McGill's bus company could take over some - but not all - of the routes.

However, in an interview last week with The Herald, the boss of McGill's, Ralph Roberts, said the firm had paused plans to await a final answer on the future of the services from First Bus.

The end of the routes has been widely criticised by politicians from across parties, including First Minister Humza Yousaf and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon; passengers; and third sector groups who say low paid people will be hardest hit by the change.