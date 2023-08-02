However, Katy Loudon insisted the investigation in into the finances was not coming up on the doorstep.

The Councillor was speaking to press as she formally launched her campaign at the Healthy N Happy Number 18 venue in the town.

The by-election was triggered last night after 14.66% of voters in the constituency signed a recall petition to sack Margaret Ferrier.

Pollsters predict a rout of the SNP at the vote, likely to be in early October.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Wednesday, Professor Sir John Curtice, said Labour only needed a swing of around 5% to take the seat of the SNP.

“All indications are Labour are enjoying a swing from the SNP of at least 10% compared to the 2019 results - some polls suggest it could be even higher at 12%.”

“Labour ought to win the seat because they are hoping to make significant gains north of the border at the next general election and it is important to Keir Starmer’s ability to win an overall majority at Westminster,” he added.

Speaking alongside First Minister Huzma Yousaf, Councillor Loudon pointed to the Labour-run local authority’s decision to hike entry fees for sports facilities.

The changes to concessionary rates for under-16s would see some football clubs, swimming clubs, dance groups and others asked to pay 114% more to use the South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture sites.

“It was a disgraceful decision,” Ms Loudon said. “I don't think I've ever as a councillor had so many emails and bits of correspondence about a single issue before.

“It was an absolute disgrace. And it continues to be something that's fairly painful for these local groups. And it's something that they're tremendously worried about.

“These grassroots clubs provide so much value to young people and families in this area, especially in a cost of living crisis.

“Families are already struggling.”

Ms Loudon was asked about the impact on her campaign of Operation Branchform.

Former first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, her husband the former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and the former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, have all been arrested, questioned and released without charge since April as part of the police probe.

The councillor replied: “It's not an ideal situation. Of course, it's not. I don't think there's any point in saying otherwise.

“I do have to say, genuinely, while out chapping doors and speaking to people, as I do all the time anyway in my role as Councillor, that is not what people are talking about just now.

“People are deeply concerned about the cost of living crisis.

“I see that in my casework that's coming in, as well as going out speaking to people.

“That's what people are concerned about just now.

“That will be our major issue and drive in the campaign is looking at how we can support local people. And we do that by giving them a clear choice between the policies which Starmer's Labour are offering and the policies which we offer.”

Last month, the Chief Constable of Police Scotland confirmed that the investigation into the SNP’s finances has grown beyond the initial allegation of fraud.

Sir Iain Livingstone hinted Operation Branchform had expanded to look at “potential embezzlement” and the “misuse of funds” since being launched two years ago.

He said: “It's moved beyond what some of the initial reports were, and that's not uncommon in investigations such as this.”

Police Scotland is investigating whether £660,000 raised by the SNP for a second independence referendum was spent on other things.

Officers have also searched and removed material from the Sturgeon-Murrell home in Glasgow and SNP HQ in Edinburgh and seized a £110,000 luxury caravan from outside the Fife home of Mr Murrell’s elderly mother.

Ms Sturgeon has said she is innocent of any wrongdoing.

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed that the police had not yet reported any Operation Branchform cases to prosecutors.