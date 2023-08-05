As we ushered in the first day of a new month, a relentless drizzle of rain, dull skies and darker mornings have signalled the very beginnings of a transition into Autumn.

And yet, I refuse to let summer go until the very last minute. And neither should you.

As an act of defiance against those who say the season is already over, this week we’re rounding up ten of the best places for ice cream to be enjoyed no matter what the forecast brings.

From family-run institutions to new kids on the block looking for a scoop of the action, here are our favourite parlours and shops across Scotland.

La Gelatessa

38 Nithsdale Road, Glasgow

One of the latest additions to a city that is packed full of ice cream options, La Gelatessa opened its bright pink doors on Nithsdale Road earlier this year.

And the queues haven’t stopped since.

Serving small-batch, artisan gelato that’s made with fresh produce, the menu evolves with the seasons with past highlights including Salted pistachio Di Bronte or Almond, Orange and Amaretti.

Mary’s Milk Bar

19 Grassmarket, Edinburgh

A firm local favourite nestled into the historic streets of Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, Mary’s Milk bar has won numerous awards for its gelato which is made fresh each morning.

While unexpected flavour pairings like Wasabi and Sesame Caramel or Spicy Milk Chocolate, Cayenne and Cinnamon keep the crowds coming back for more, it’s this shop’s location in the shadow of the city’s castle which makes the experience feel truly special.

The Pokey Hat

13 Stafford Street, Oban

No trip to Oban is complete without a visit to the Pokey Hat for a cone of fresh ice cream and stunning seafront views.

The family-run business offers 16 different flavours made on-site each day from Toffee Fudge to Strawberry Panna Cotta from its pastel-coloured shopfront.

Miele’s Gelateria

92 Church Street, Inverness

For those embarking on a Highland holiday this August, Miele’s Gelateria serves Italian-style gelato in the heart of Inverness.

Opened in 2016, the Miele brothers sought to bring a taste of their family’s heritage to the north of Scotland, ‘despite numerous warnings they would never succeed’.

Years later they continue to do just that with a menu that even earned them second place in the competitive ‘Best Parlour’ category of the 2022 Scottish Italian awards.

Aunty Betty’s

The Promenade, Stonehaven

Another waterfront spot to seek out this summer, Aunty Betty’s serves not only ice cream but a selection of bakes, retro sweets and coffees.

The brainchild of Stewart Sutherland, ‘the man behind every scoop’, the shop strives for sustainability by using eco-friendly packaging for their tubs of Cherry Ripple or Rum and Raisin.

Nowita

51 Hyndland Street

Another small batch ice cream producer in Glasgow with a passion for using local produce to bring their recipes to life.

You won’t find any artificial colourings or flavourings at Nowita in Partick which is run by husband and wife duo Jamie and Jill.

Instead, indulge in their award-winning Lemon and Italian Meringue flavour or rotating specials like Peanut Tiramisu or Custard and Jam Sponge.

The Milk Barn

The Glen Farm, Falkirk

A unique ice cream experience awaits you at the Milk Barn, which serves some of the best in Scotland using milk from their very own herd of cows.

A ‘viewing window’ offers the chance to see their products being made before putting a selection that includes Ferrero Rocher or Cherry Pie to the taste test.

Colpi

36 Main Street, Milngavie

A true ice cream institution, Colpi use a 100-year-old recipe for their traditional, Italian Gelato.

Methods have been passed down through generations with Rodolfo Colpi first opening the Milngavie shop in 1928.

Their secret to success is said to be fresh whole milk from the Banks of Loch Lomond for a silky smooth gelato which is served in either regular or waffle cones, nougat or cups.

Jannettas Gelateria

31 South Street, St Andrews

Another entry on our list which carries a huge sense of history with every scoop, Janettas is a family-run business first founded in 1908, later evolving into a modern Italian Gelateria in the late 1960s.

It’s now a fully takeaway operation which uses ingredients both imported from Italy or sourced locally to fill their freezers with a selection of gelato, sorbets and vegan-friendly options.

Look out too for their sister location in Dundee.

Nardini’s

Esplanade Café, 2 Greenock Road, Largs

Any list of the country’s best ice cream parlours would be incomplete without a mention of Nardini’s in Largs.

A summer holiday staple, choose from a whopping 32 different flavours all made on location ‘under the watchful eye’ of their gelato chef.

The menu spans from Scottish favourites like tablet and Irn-Bru to fruity Peach and Passionfruit Cheesecake.