Thousands of elite cyclists, including para-athletes, have arrived in Scotland to compete in the world’s biggest cycling event, as the competition is set to get underway in Glasgow.
Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony in George Square today, First Minister Humza Yousaf has encouraged people to join in the fun by visiting fan zones, attending some of the free events or soaking up the atmosphere around the venues which will likely be gathering points for the thousands of local and international visitors that are expected.
Over the next 11 days, venues across the country will host 13 UCI cycling world championships, coming together for the first time to create the biggest cycling event in history.
Plans have been put in place by key partners – including Transport Scotland, ScotRail and local authorities – to minimise disruption, however given the scale of the event, people, businesses and organisations are encouraged to plan ahead and consider travel plans to reduce the risk of delays.
The First Minister said: “Scotland is proud to host the first ever UCI Cycling World Championships. Cyclists from around the world will be participating in one of the biggest and most exciting sporting events of the year. I’m delighted to welcome all the competitors and the many international visitors.
“The championships will highlight the beauty of Scotland’s landscapes and the vibrancy of our cities. Several of the events don’t require tickets and there will be free activities to enjoy. Checking travel arrangements in advance will help people make the most of what’s on offer.
“As events get underway, I would like to thank all the individuals and partner organisations who have helped prepare for them. I encourage as many people as possible to get involved and hope they will be inspired to cycle as a result.
“We are already delivering a range of community events and activities, and have improved infrastructure across the country through the Cycling Facilities Fund and the Community Cycling Fund. This is also a great opportunity to promote the broader benefits of active travel for us all which helps to reduce carbon emissions.”
Paul Bush OBE, Chair, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships said: “I’m thrilled that after years of careful planning and partnership working, we are now ready to raise the curtain on this unique, first-of-its-kind mega event bringing 13 cycling championships to Scotland over 11 days of elite and amateur competition.
“The eyes of the world will be on us from the official Opening Ceremony in Glasgow’s George Square – featuring our very own KT Tunstall, along with a glittering array of local and international artists – and Scotland is ready to put on a show.
“The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will again showcase Scotland’s status as a world-class events destination and will also deliver a real and lasting impact for cycling in communities across the country."
