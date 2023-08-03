Members of the GMB Union have announced strike action to coincide with the start of the UCI Cycling World Championships on Thursday.

The union said that the action risked parked cars blocking the routes of road races while events at the city’s velodrome will also be affected.

Several roads have been resurfaced and repainted ahead of the event, and striking parking staff have said unclear markings and road signs have led to staff enduring abuse from members of the public who have unwittingly violated resrictions.

Sean Bailie, GMB Scotland organiser, said: “Drivers and pedestrians in Glasgow deserve to know why roads can be repaired for a cycle race but not for the people using them every day of the year.

“It is our members who suffer the consequences of that and must endure the anger of drivers frustrated by dilapidated roads and faded markings.

“The willingness of our members to strike is absolutely no surprise. They have tried and tried again to encourage the city council to deliver fair pay and protect Glasgow’s infrastructure but been ignored.

“The pay offer to council staff is lower than last year despite the cost of living rising and is below that offered to local authorities in England and Wales.

“Our members want their work to be fairly valued but they want their city to be valued too.”

GMB members have rejected a 5.5% pay rise, and will stage a rally at the Buchanan Street steps at noon on Thursday.

Strike action will take place on Thursday and Friday.

A COSLA Spokesperson said: “The reality of the situation is that as employers, council leaders have made a strong offer to the workforce. A strong offer which clearly illustrates the value Councils place on their workforce, and it compares well to other sectors.

"It recognises the cost-of-living pressures on our workforce and critically, it seeks to protect jobs and services.

“While the offer value in year is 5.5%, the average uplift on salaries going into the next financial year is 7%. Those on the Scottish Local Government Living Wage would get 9.12% and those at higher grades, where Councils are experiencing severe recruitment challenges, would see 6.05%.

“It is an offer which recognises both the vital role of the people who deliver our essential services across Councils every day and the value that we, as employers, place on them. Crucially, it also raises the Scottish Local Government Living Wage by 99p to £11.84 per hour and sets out a commitment to work with our Trade Unions to develop a road map to £15 per hour in a way that protects our workforce and services we deliver.”