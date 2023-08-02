Speaking to reporters today at the launch of Labour's campaign Michael Shanks insisted that even passionate Yessers were turning away from Humza Yousaf's party which he said was not offering "any change".

He said on one local voter's doorstep a woman showed him her SNP membership card and said she wasn't going to vote for her own party.

"People here aren't daft. They know the SNP don't offer any change at all. The same tired lines that independence is the only change on the table simply don't work any more, particularly in this constituency," he said.

"We have spoken to almost 20,000 people who are just not buying it any more. They want genuine change and that starts with electing a new Labour MP but it also, beyond that, about electing a Labour government in the future."

He was asked whether Labour would try to appeal to passionate independence supporters who may have become disillusioned with the SNP and how they would do that.

Mr Shanks said: "I don't know if the SNP quite believe the number of people we are getting around the doors with exactly the same story.

"One day I even had a woman who showed me her SNP membership card who isn't going to vote SNP.

"These people are not immediately saying they are voting Labour but they are open to the conversation. The reality is is that independence is the only issue the SNP have got to focus on."

He continued: "And for us, whether people voted Yes or No [in the independence referendum] we need to move beyond that vote and look at other priorities.

"Day to day there are a whole load of issues which have nothing to do with independence and that's what we would appeal to people on the basis of - that you can elect an MP here that is going to fight your corner on the cost of living crisis and a whole lot of other issues. And if you still support independence, you still support independence. That's fine. I'll campaign against independence but it doesn't stop people voting for us on all the other issues.

"So to all those people, and there are huge numbers of SNP voters who are not currently voting for the SNP, it's a chance for a fresh start with Labour. And I hope people will give us that fresh look."

A by-election is to be held in the Westminster constituency after constituents voted in a recall petition for the Covid rule-breaking MP Margaret Ferrier to be removed from her seat.

Ms Ferrier was elected as the SNP MP for the area in 2015 and 2019, before losing the party whip over her lockdown breach in 2020.

Once the Commons resumes in early September after the summer recess, it is for the SNP to move the writ to set a by-election date. Labour want the date to be set for the earliest possible - October 5 - but the SNP have yet to commit to a date for the vote.

In a seat that has swung between Labour and the SNP in recent elections, both parties consider this a key indicator of what polls suggest is a step-change in Scottish politics after Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation as First Minister and SNP leader in February.

Polls suggest that the SNP’s dominance is diminishing, as the party struggles with questions of transparency and governance linked to the police investigation into its financial conduct, with Labour the beneficiary.

With no clear route to a second independence referendum and the public overwhelmed by cost of living concerns, there are strong indications that Scottish voters are now less likely to choose which party to back based on their constitutional preferences.