This article appears as part of the Unspun: Scottish Politics newsletter.
If you’re depressed by the sodden summer weather, take heart.
You could be immersed in the new fiscal framework instead.
After more than two years of back and forth between Edinburgh and London, the second version of this chewy but incredibly important document has just been published.
An even denser academic report on the choices that informed has come out as well as a flurry of expert commentaries and political soundbites.
It has all been heroically ordered and condensed for The Herald by my colleague David Bol.
The upshot is that the framework – which determines how Holyrood’s budget is calculated – will function much as the 2016 original which was created in response to greater devolution.
In particular, the formula used to adjust the annual block grant from the Treasury in light of extra tax and welfare powers will continue to cushion Holyrood’s budget.
There are also some changes, notably Holyrood being allowed to borrow more.
Rather than go into the fine details (there are equations to endure), it’s worth considering some of the wider points raised by the document.
One is that, despite all the noisy political rhetoric slung across the border, the Scottish and UK Governments operate overwhelmingly on the basis of cooperation not conflict.
The framework is a long-term agreement that works to Holyrood’s advantage.
There are many ways to calculate the annual changes to Scotland’s £50 billion budget, but the method enshrined here, known as indexed per capita, hits a sweet spot.
If one of the alternative methods had been imposed, Holyrood’s budget would be £2.5bn lower per year by 2026/27, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
SNP Finance Secretary Shona Robison, said it was a “finely balanced agreement” with “some extra flexibility”. And while not all she wanted, she was nonetheless grateful to Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen for it.
There was also some myth-busting about the Smith Commission, the rapid response to the No vote of 2014 that has taken on the status of Holy Writ for some nationalists.
The academic report on the framework diplomatically pointed out some of the Commission’s thinking was a mess. It laid down a series of principles, including fairness to taxpayers and Holyrood not losing out purely as a result of some tax being devolved.
Alas, the academics noted, “some of the principles are mutually incompatible”.
Thankfully, the main principle applied to Holyrood is also the most advantageous.
There was more myth-busting on borrowing.
SNP politicians often complain that Holyrood has no borrowing powers.
In fact, as the new framework should remind them, it does – and now they’re getting bigger.
Since 2016, Holyrood has been able to borrow up to £3bn in total for capital spending, £1.75bn for resource spending, and £300m to cope with forecasting errors caused by iffy estimates from the Office of Budget Responsibility and Scottish Fiscal Commission.
Unspun | The three reasons why Margaret Ferrier's constituents removed her from office
The capital and resource limits, which had been set in stone, will now increase by inflation, meaning the Scottish Government could be borrowing billions fairly soon.
There are greater flexibilities in other forms of borrowing as well, including full freedom to borrow from Holyrood’s rainy day at the Exchequer, known as the Scottish Reserve.
Finally, the framework is a reminder of the centrality to politics of tax and spending.
Culture wars make people angry, but bills make them vote.
This was reinforced in a well-timed column by Kate Forbes in The Herald’s sister paper, The National.
The former SNP finance secretary didn’t name the Scottish Government’s consultation on hiking council tax for Band E to H houses by between 7.5% and 22.5% next year.
Nor did she specify Humza Yousaf’s enthusiasm for a new sixth Scottish income tax band of 44p in the pound between £75,000 and £125,000. But it was hard to miss her targets.
“There are some who think that raising taxes exponentially or complicating the system further will somehow get us out of the hole of difficult public finances,” she wrote.
“I don’t advocate unfairly low rates of taxation. But I do know that raising taxes exponentially high stymies economic growth, shrinks the number of taxpayers and altogether results in less public finance. It’s short-termist when we need long-term vision.”
A veteran of fiscal framework negotiations, Ms Forbes is steeped in the theory of Holyrood finance. But more important – and her challenge to her SNP colleagues – is joining the dots between abstract billions and the reality of the cost-of-living crisis.
...enjoyed the article? Sign up for free to the Unspun newsletter and receive it directly to your inbox every weekday night at 7pm. Click here 👈
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here