The Bladnoch Distillery was first established in 1817 by brothers John and Thomas McClelland who were amongst the first in Scotland to acquire a licence to produce Scotch whisky.

Over the following years, the Lowlands distillery would go on to change hands a number of times until 2015, when the site was acquired by Australian entrepreneur David Prior and ‘brought back to life’ with the help of master distiller Dr. Nick Savage.

Ahead of the launch, Mr Prior has spoken of how the Samhla Collection of whiskies pays tribute to the lasting legacy of the McClelland Brothers while looking forward to a prosperous future.

Taking its name from the Gaelic word meaning 'symbol' or 'likeness’ the collection comprises of three ‘truly exceptional whiskies’ beginning with The McClelland distilled in 1966, limited to only 15 bottles; The Prior distilled in 1990, limited to 50 bottles; and The Sage distilled in 2008, limited to 100 bottles.

Like members of a family, each part of the collection is said to share the quintessential lowland characteristics of Bladnoch, while also remaining unique in themselves.

The McClelland, matured in an American Oak cask, has been chosen to hark back to the early days of the distillery as a tribute to the McLelland brothers and stands as the oldest-ever release from Bladnoch.

Representing the present, the 1990 vintage is taken from a 'very special' Spanish Oak cask and was distilled in the same year that David Prior began the entrepreneurial journey which would lead him to his current position as distillery owner.

The final whisky in the collection was drawn from two American Oak Red Wine Hogsheads and distilled in the year Mr Prior’s daughter Sage was born.

The Sage is said to symbolise Bladnoch's commitment to sustainable whisky production for generations to come, laying down 'innovative casks of the highest quality' in their warehouses so that one day they can hand over a ‘treasure chest’ of whisky to the next generation.

Mr Prior said: “To preserve and nurture Bladnoch's heritage is a profound honour, it symbolises the preservation of a legacy that has weathered the test of time.

“The Samhla Collection stands as a tribute to the remarkable journey Bladnoch has undertaken.

"It is a privilege to ensure its continued existence, and to carry the torch of tradition, innovation, and excellence for generations yet to come.”

The trio of Lowland single malts has been described as a true investment, not just as liquid assets, but as ‘cultural artefacts’ which provide a glimpse into the ever-evolving landscape of Scottish whisky.

Mr Prior continued: “In recent years, we have witnessed an unprecedented surge in the appreciation and demand for rare whiskies, with collectors and enthusiasts recognising their inherent value as both liquid assets and cultural artefacts.

“These extraordinary expressions, carefully crafted over time, embody the essence of craftsmanship, history, and exclusivity that discerning investors seek."

