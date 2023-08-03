It is claimed Chemify, a University of Glasgow-spin-out, can help reduce the amount of costly and time-consuming experimentation required to discover promising new molecules, speeding up their development as products to underpin advances in medicine, farming, materials science, and green energy.

The company is looking to provide pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and industrial partners with “better molecules”.

It announce funding including a Series A led by Triatomic Capital, joined by new investors including Hong-Kong based Horizon Ventures, US-based Rocketship Ventures, Possible Ventures, Alix Ventures, Scotland-based Eos, and the UK Government Innovation Accelerator program.

Existing investor BlueYard Capital also participated in the round.

READ MORE: Planning application submitted for new £700 million Scots hospital

Chemify said it is “based on decades of chemistry research, robotics, AI, and conceptual advancements” from Cronin’s Digital Chemistry Laboratory at the University of Glasgow. It was founded in 2019 by Professor Lee Cronin, chief executive, with backing from David Cleevely, co-founder of Abcam.

Professor Cronin’s research spans the digitisation of chemistry including the use of artificial intelligence in chemistry to explore chemical space with the trillions of possible combinations of natural elements.

The professor said: “It has long been our dream to digitize chemistry, and I’m delighted that through this funding, Chemify is building a company that can design, make, and discover complex molecules on demand using digital blueprints on demand faster, more efficiently, and safely than is currently possible.

"Our mission is to deliver better molecules for pharmaceutical and industrial partners in a fraction of the time and cost currently required.”

READ MORE: 'Huge potential' as Aberdeen study shows AI detects missed breast cancers

Chemify spun out from the University of Glasgow in March 2022 and has "built a world-class team to commercialise the digitisation of chemistry".

The underlying technology was designed and developed by Professor Cronin and his team at the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre.

With over £25m invested in the foundational research behind Chemify, the team developed a new digital chemical approach to program chemistry.

Chemify said its vision is to build the infrastructure to “digitise chemistry and enable the execution of chemical code for drug discovery, chemical synthesis, and materials discovery”.

READ MORE: Could this robot with 'electronic skin' change how we nurse?

It said it is” creating a digital chemical future where the access to important molecules, drugs, and new materials, currently unimaginable, are instantly accessible”.

The company said: “Chemify’s aim is to radically increase the speed of innovation, solving problems and generating new chemical technologies for the benefit of humanity.”

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland, said it was “fascinating to visit the University of Glasgow and hear about all the excellent work they are doing”.

He said: “ The UK Government is backing the UK science, technology, and innovation sectors with record levels of funding including £33 million towards the Glasgow City Region (GCR) Innovation Accelerator (IA).

"The new funding announced today by Chemify, Ltd, which is one of the projects supported by the GCR IA, is a great example of our levelling up agenda in action with the public and private sectors working together to help unlock further funding, a clear demonstration of Scotland's vital role in keeping the UK at the forefront of global science and research."

Steve Hochberg, Triatomic Capital, said: “We are excited to be leading the series A in Chemify focusing on delivering digital-chemical solutions to many partners where molecular design and manufacturing is a critical bottleneck.”

George Freeman, Minister of State at the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “To ensure we meet our ambition of being a science superpower by 2030, we need better commercialisation of UK innovation. With the right backing, we can make a success of spinning-out businesses in every part of the country.”