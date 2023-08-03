By Alec Ross

The best fleshed store cattle were slower to sell at Carlisle yesterday, but overall trade was positive with a Limousin cross steer from Ratlinggate selling to £1,690, and a Beef Shorthorn from Gelt Hall selling to £1,770.

A Charolais from Rye Close sold to £1,640, with a Hereford from the same vendor selling to £1,560.

A fall in the fat trade saw bull prices ease fractionally, but trade rose overall and peaked at £1,410 for two Simmentals from Messrs Goldsbrough, while a Limousin heifer sold to £1,100 for Burnhouse. Bull calves peaked at £635 for a Limousin from Howthat, with a Limousin heifer from Broomberry selling to £560.

A larger than usual number of store lambs were forwarded at Longtown on Tuesday, with all classes proving easy to sell and trade sharper on the week.

Texels sold to £113/head for Drumgrange, with others selling to £111 for Kelsocleugh, while Suffolks sold to £108 for Philiphaugh estate and to £107 for Englishtown. Beltexes sold to £96 for High Aketon while North Country Cheviots sold to £98 for Monklaw.

A large show of 166 calves and stirks of all types continued to meet with demand at Ayr on Tuesday, where a top price of £590 was achieved for a Limousin cross bull calf from South Kilbride while heifers sold to £560 for a British Blue cross from Merkland.

Stirks topped at £1,140 for a Limousin cross heifer from Glenlea while bullocks sold to £1,130 for a Simmental cross from the same home.

Prime heifers averaged 290p/kg and peaked at 326p/kg for a Charolais from Dykes Farm, Auchinleck. Limousins sold to 325p/kg from North Boig, and five young bulls averaged 230p/kg and peaked at 232p/kg for a Limousin cross from South Hourat.

Cast bulls averaged £1,614/head and sold to £2,180 for a Charolais from North Garphar, while Limousins sold to £2,000 for Auchentibbert. Cows sold to £1,620 for a British Blue cross from High Crewburn while dairy cows sold to £1,180 for a Black and White from Dalmoak.

OTM cattle at Dumfries comprised mainly leaner type dairy cows which inevitably saw prices ease, although fleshier beef cows met with good demand and sold to £1,610/head or 200p/kg for Kirkhill.

A better than expected trade for lambs of all weights saw light lambs sell to £140 for Longbeoch or 310p/kg for Netherton, and heavier types sell to 263p/kg for a Texel from the same vendor.

Cast ewes easily maintained recent rates and sold to £145 for a Suffolk from Nether Gribton and to £138 for a Texel from the same home. Other highlights included £115 for a North Country Cheviot from Kingside and £91 for a Blackface from Guelt.

An influx of lighter and leaner lambs at Dingwall on Tuesday undoubtedly contributed to an easing in values, although well fleshed lambs met with interest.

Overall trade averaged 239p/kg and lambs sold to 264p/kg for Beltex crosses from Meikle Ussie or to £126/head for Beltex crosses from Torgorm.

Meanwhile, feeding sheep sold to £162 gross for a Texel from Wester Raddery, Fortrose.