The Commons Standards Commissioner confirmed the investigation yesterday.

It's understood it's related to a stunt which saw the Aberdeen South MP hand out mugs to journalists in the Commons ridiculing Labour’s u-turn on scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf launches SNP by-election campaign in Rutherglen

The white cups sent to journalists were emblazoned with the phrase in red lettering: “Controls on family sizes. What’s the point of Labour?”

Each mug came with a note reading, “The Labour Party has a new range of mugs in production.

“They’re made in China – just like Sir Keir Starmer’s latest policy…”

However, the notes were all on House of Commons headed paper.

Three guesses what the SNP’s Stephen Flynn might raise at PMQs, after his team dropped these round the press gallery… pic.twitter.com/Hv4S9fxZWV — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) July 19, 2023

The Commissioner’s website states that Mr Flynn is under investigation for a breach of paragraph eight of the Code of Conduct for MPs.

That section states that except for "modest and reasonable personal use, members must ensure that the use of facilities and services provided to them by Parliament, including an office, is in support of their parliamentary activities, and is in accordance with all relevant rules”.

READ MORE: Katy Loudon insists cost of living is voter priority not police probe

An SNP source told our sister paper, The National: "This farce shows Westminster at its most absurd.

"The two-child cap has pushed 20,000 Scottish children into poverty but instead of worrying about the Tories and Labour Party both backing the policy, Westminster is attacking the SNP for daring to speak out."

Sarah Owen, Labour MP for Luton North, previously labelled the stunt from Flynn as a “crass political jibe steeped in Sinophobia and misogyny”.