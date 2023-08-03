The Glasgow-based group said it had delivered good progress against its strategy in the quarter to June 30 with growth in deposits and target lending segments. It expects to return £175 million to investors through share buy backs in coming months.

The buy back plans could fuel controversy about cost-cutting moves completed by Virgin Money.

Last month the group announced plans to close around a third of its remaining branches including six in Scotland.

The trading update issued yesterday covered a period during which the outlook for the sector has been clouded by uncertainty about the prospects for consumers and businesses after the Bank of England raised interest rates aggressively to try to address the surge in inflation.

Many homeowners face the prospect of sharp increases in the cost of servicing mortgage debts.

Virgin Money said it “expects housing activity to remain muted in the near term, given the implications of higher rates, and will continue to focus on supporting existing customers and managing mortgage profitability considering the current challenging trading conditions”.

However, chief executive David Duffy noted the bank’s overall credit quality remains stable.

Directors appear to feel confident enough about the outlook to launch another buy back programme, which analysts at Goodbody investment bank said was larger than expected.

Virgin Money received a boost last month when it performed resiliently in stress testing completed by the Bank of England.

The group noted then that the Annual Cyclical Scenario test reflected deep simultaneous recessions in the UK and global economies and higher global interest rates.

The group said that given the successful completion of the ACS stress test it anticipated resuming its buyback programme during the current financial year.

The last buyback programme, worth £50m, was launched in November.

Shares in Virgin Money plunged in May later after it flagged a rise in arrears.

In its interim results announcement that month Virgin Money said a 16% fall in first half profits, to £312m, reflected a rise in impairment charges to £144m in the six months to March 31. That compared with a charge of £21m last time, which the group said was low.

Shore Capital said in May that the low valuation attached to Virgin Money’s shares could leave the group vulnerable to a takeover bid.

Yesterday Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood said: “Virgin Money UK has reported a robust Q3 performance which demonstrates broad stability across key financial metrics.”

The group said last month it plans to close 38 of the 129 outlets it has in the UK by end of this year.

In Scotland the number of branches will be reduced to 36 from 42. Outlets in Ellon, Fort William, Irvine, Lochgilphead, Newton Stewart, and Turriff are due to close.

Virgin Money was formed through the merger of the business of that name with Clydesdale Bank group, which owned Yorkshire bank.

Mr Duffy decided to ditch the Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank brands. All remaining outlets are Virgin Money-branded.

High Street lenders such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Bank of Scotland have axed hundreds of branches in total in recent years amid the rise of online banking.

Mr Duffy said yesterday that Virgin Money was fully committed to doing the right thing by its customers.

It will do this by offering competitive rates, innovative products and proactive communication, as well as supporting government initiatives to help people through the current challenging environment.

Virgin Money reported that it grew total active customer relationship account numbers by 51,000 in the latest three months, to 3.7 million.

Mortgage lending remained broadly stable at £57.5bn, in a subdued market.

Unsecured lending increased by 2.4% to £6.3bn, driven by 3.9% growth in card balances.

Business lending was up 1.6%, to £8.7bn.

Virgin Money said the 0.4% increase in deposits in the quarter, to £67.3bn, was fuelled by further growth in term deposits at competitive rates.

Its Net Interest Margin remained stable at 1.93 percentage points. NIM represents the difference between the rates charged to borrowers and those paid on deposits.

Virgin Money shares rose 3% in morning trading before giving up some of their gains. They closed up 2.75p at 178.45p.

In May the shares sold for around 147p.