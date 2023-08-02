KEIR Starmer is the leader with most to fear from defeat in Rutherglen & Hamilton West because of its implications for the general elections, a leading pollster has said.
Mark Diffley said the UK Labour leader would be more nervous than either the SNP’s Humza Yousaf or Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar about the outcome of the byelection.
With Labour widely expected to win the contest, the founder of the Diffley Partnership said failure would be a “big loss” and “diminish their hopes” for next year.
Fourth on Labour’s target list in Scotland, the seat is one of the most marginal in the country, with Labour needing just a 5% swing to gain it from the SNP.
READ MORE: Labour's Michael Shanks says independence supporters are rejecting SNP
The byelection was confirmed on Tuesday after voters threw out former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier in a recall petition triggered by her breaking Covid lockdown rules.
Ms Ferrier won the seat in 2019 by 5,230 votes, but had the party whip removed in 2020 after taking a train from London to Glasgow while knowing she had the virus.
She was sentenced to 270 hours of community service after admitting reckless conduct and suspended from the Commons for 30 days, leading to the recall petition.
Mr Diffley was speaking in an online discussion about the byelection with Kezia Dugdale, the former Scottish Labour leader who now leads the John Smith Centre at Glasgow University, in an event organised by lobbyists Charlotte Street Partners.
He said: “I would argue it’s probably, marginally, a bigger challenge for Labour than it is for the SNP. We're kind of primed now to think that Labour are going to win.
“A lot of this is about expectations, the expectation now is that Labour will win.
“So I think if Labour don’t it will feel like – it will be – quite a big loss.”
He said Labour “probably will win” but the size of its majority would be significant.
Labour won the seat from the SNP in 2017 by just 265 votes, or 0.5%, before losing it back to the SNP two years later .
“If Labour can’t win this seat then it really does diminish their hopes next year,” Mr Diffley said. "I think both Anas and Humza have got both a lot to gain and a lot to lose.”
He said Sir Keir would be the "most nervous" leader involved in the byelection.
He said the 8,000 people who voted Tory in the seat in 2019 could play a big part if they voted tactically for one side.
Ms Dugdale said she was unsure if Labour would try to attack the SNP or use the byelection to attack the Tories as part of the UK-wide effort by Labour to return to power.
She said: “It’s not clear to me yet which of these two enemies they’re going to pick.
“But I do think they need to pick one and stick with it.”
READ MORE: Stephen Flynn's stunt with Labour mugs under investigation
She said the SNP’s strategy would be to talk about Scottish independence to appeal to its own voters while attacking Sir Keir’s stance on issues like the two-child benefit cap.
Mr Diffley said Mr Yousaf could use the byelection to “get on the front foot and test his mettle” after a difficult start to his leadership of the SNP.
Many in the SNP have already written off their chances in the byelection, and plan to put a loss down to exceptional circumstances and an atypical MP.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here