A businessman who specialises in green energy systems has insisted heat pumps “are suitable for the vast majority” of Scottish homes as he hit back at criticism of the Scottish Government’s sustainability strategy by a peer.
Labour peer Lord Haughey had criticised Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie for encouraging Scots to clean up their heating systems by replacing fossil fuel boilers with heat pumps.
Lord Haughey claimed that air source heat pumps are flawed and called on the Scottish Government to change course.
It comes after the Herald on Sunday revealed that Mr Harvie is set to penalise fossil fuel boilers in a shake-up of energy efficiency standards to encourage people to switch to green heating systems such as heat pumps.
Read more: Gas boilers set to be penalised under energy efficiency overhaul
Lord Haughey told The Herald that heat pumps are not appropriate for Scottish homes, a claim rejected by the Scottish Government and businesses.
He also called on Mr Harvie to instead pursue encouraging people to replace their fossil fuel boilers with electric boilers.
But concerns have been raised that electric boilers cost three times as much to run.
Peter Chalmers from the Greener Energy Group, a Scottish business that speciailises in energy efficiency, has hit back at Lord Haughey’s claims.
Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, Mr Chalmers said: “Lord Haughey was going on to say that heat pumps don’t work.
“His alternative was to install an electric boiler – which might be a cheaper alternative to heat pump to initially install, but the running costs would be three times more expensive than a gas boiler or a heat pump.
“And I don’t know many people that want to triple their energy bills right now.”
In response to the criticism about the suitability of heat pumps, Mr Chalmers stressed that “heat pumps are suitable for the vast majority of properties”.
Read more: Harvie urged to halt heat pumps strategy and back electric boilers
He added: “If a reputable company goes to a property and finds that a heat pump isn’t suitable, then they should either find a different solution for it or indeed walk away from it.
“We have many different options for consumers now and for us, it’s all about finding the right mix of products and giving the customer the choice in a product that’s best suited to them.
“Every customer that has a heat pump installed will say their house has never been warmer, their bills have never been lower and they’re delighted with it.”
The Scottish Government has made thousands of pounds available in grants to help people switch to a heat pump.
In December, the Scottish Government moved to make it simpler and more affordable for people to install heat pumps with a standalone grant of £7,500 from the Home Energy Scotland scheme made available as well as an extra £1,500 to homeowners in rural areas.
Read more: Half of Scots support Harvie's plan to phase out fossil fuel boilers
A survey commissioned by WWF Scotland revealed that more than half of Scots would install a heat pump with some or no government support, while 40% would do so within the next five years.
Mr Harvie said although Scotland’s net zero aim is to decarbonize by 2045, “we’re starting now and we need to accelerate”.
He added: “So this is not far-off futuristic technology, heat pumps are a very well tried and tested technology.”
Mr Harvie said companies are investing in smaller, more efficient heat pumps, adding: “That’s where the innovation is going. That’s where the industry is going.
“And I genuinely hope that Willie Haughey chooses to invest a bit in R&D and catch up.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel