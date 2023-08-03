The survey flagged weakness in the private housebuilding sub-sector.

A balance of 4% of Scottish respondents said that workloads fell in the second quarter, subtracting the proportion experiencing an increase from that posting a drop, according to the survey published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). This is in contrast to a balance of 13% in the UK as a whole reporting a rise in workloads for the three months to June.

In Scotland, workloads in the private housing and private industrial works sub-sectors fell in the three months to June. The public housing, private commercial and infrastructure sub-sectors in Scotland were reported to have fallen flat in the second quarter.

Although labour shortages eased in Scotland, they remained elevated.

In the three months to June, 56% of surveyors reported a shortage of quantity surveyors, down from 63% in the first quarter. Meanwhile, 54% noted a shortfall in construction professionals in the latest quarterly survey, compared with 61% in the opening three months of the year. And 47% reported a shortage of bricklayers, which RICS notes is the lowest this figure has been since the beginning of 2021.

The survey signalled an outlook of stagnation.

RICS said: “In line with the ongoing fall in workloads, surveyors are less optimistic about the 12 months ahead than they were and expect workloads to be broadly flat over the year ahead.”

It added: “Labour shortages and material cost pressures may be weighing on profit margin expectations over the next year, with surveyors anticipating margins to be squeezed.”

A net 5% of surveyors expect profit margins to decline over the next year, the survey shows.

Lorna White, of RJT Excavations in Edinburgh, said: “There are major problems with new projects on hold due to budget constraints and with the impact of material prices.”

Thomas Hamilton, of construction company Robertson’s Glasgow-based central west operation, said: “Material price increases and labour shortages are driving up construction costs.”

Kevin Robertson, of K R Developments Group in Edinburgh, said: “Higher interest rates are impacting on project viability and construction costs.”

Commenting on the UK picture, RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said: “Feedback to the Q2 survey shows the rising trend in base rates is leading to increased financial pressures in the construction industry. This is not anticipated to lessen any time soon and is also reflected in the cautious assessment regarding the outlook for profitability. However, there are some signs of an easing in the extent of skill shortages which is accompanying the flatter trend in activity.

“Infrastructure numbers remain solid, but the survey provides further evidence of the challenges in delivering residential developments at the current time.”