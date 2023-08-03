“The Old Telephone Exchange” at Menstrie in Clackmannanshire, a two-bedroom detached house with an old telephone pole remaining in its original position within the grounds, will go under the hammer next month.
Auction House Scotland, which is seeking bids of £145,000-plus, described the property as “quirky”.
It added: “It could be the perfect purchase for house hunters that are looking for an eccentric home.”
Auction House Scotland said: “The current sellers purchased the plot in 2014 on which the local old telephone exchange building, traditionally built from Canadian Cedar, sat. They knocked down the structure to build the distinctive detached house that stands there now, with the original telephone pole remaining in the same position within the grounds of the old exchange.”
Rehearsing the history, it added: “Exchanges were used in the early years of the telephone to connect callers within a geographic area using a switchboard. As few households had phones, people would have to use public call offices, which were set up in places like railway stations and general stores, to make a phone call.
“Inside the telephone exchange, an operator receiving a call would ask the caller what number they were trying to reach, and then manually remove and insert jack plugs on their switchboard to connect the call.”
Auction House Scotland noted that the UK’s first manual telephone exchange opened in London in 1879, and that the last, at Portree on the Isle of Skye, closed in 1976.
It said that “interested buyers of ‘The Old Telephone Exchange’ house in Menstrie should note that the property will not be suitable for mortgage lending due to the lack of a completion certificate”.
Auction House Scotland added: “Outstanding works still required include the installation of a central heating system and completion of a stud [partition] wall in [the] hallway."
The property is due to go under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s next in-room auction at 2pm on September 13 at the Radisson RED hotel in Glasgow.
