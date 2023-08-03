In his annual report published on Wednesday, Craig Naylor, HM chief inspector of constabulary in Scotland (HMCICS), praised Police Scotland and the retiring chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone for their work.

However, he urged both Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority to do more in addressing steps they have taken to tackle institutional discrimination, as well as violence against women and girls within their own ranks and wider society.

He asked how they are learning from complaints received and how they are committed to equality, diversity and respect.

Mr Naylor praised Sir Iain for admitting in May institutional discrimination within Police Scotland and said he will allow the incoming chief constable to continue improving these issues within the force.

HM Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) scrutinises police work in Scotland where necessary.

In the latest report, Mr Naylor said both Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority had worked hard to continue to serve and protect communities during a challenging year.

He highlighted the challenges Police Scotland had faced in the past 12 months and reflected that many of the issues undermining policing in England and Wales had touched on Scotland.

He said: “We are not insulated from events elsewhere and there have been continued challenges to the legitimacy of policing from many angles.

“In Scotland, there have been questions about budget, culture, staffing levels, public expectation and a noticeable rise in the impact of dealing with those experiencing poor mental health.”

He added: “A series of negative reports and reviews across England and Wales, whose findings have not been replicated in Scotland, have the ability to impact on the trust and confidence in policing north of the border.”

Mr Naylor also credited Police Scotland for its work during Operation Unicorn following the late Queen’s death last year.

Finally, he wished Sir Iain a “long, healthy and happy retirement”.

He added: “His six-year tenure began at a time of turmoil and uncertainty and he leaves the service as one which is regarded as world leading in its ability to deal with everything from community issues, major and complex crimes, political challenges and major events.”

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor QPM said: “His Majesty’s Inspector rightly describes Police Scotland as world leading under Sir Iain’s leadership, evidenced by the successful police response during Covid-19, Cop26, and the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, through our murder detection rate, our commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, and driving inclusion.

“Our Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy outlines how we contribute to building a society where women and girls live free from violence, exploitation and abuse, supported by our award-winning That Guy campaign.

“Under Policing Together, we are actively listening to under-represented communities, inside policing and across Scotland, to better serve them and we are investing to give every police leader the skills and tools they need to build effective and inclusive teams.”

She said Police Scotland’s safeguarding of standards and values has “never been stronger”.

Ms Taylor added: “We are increasing our knowledge and learning on inclusion and challenging our own policies and procedures to eradicate unwitting bias.

“Sir Iain led this message across the United Kingdom, building support from across politics, society and officers and staff including those affected by prejudice.

“Communication will continue to support action to embed effective and sustainable change and our success will be measured by the improved experiences of our officers and staff and the public we serve.”

Martyn Evans, chairman of the Scottish Police Authority, said: “HMICS plays an important role alongside the authority and Police Scotland driving improvement and building trust and confidence in policing in Scotland.

“This annual report gives public assurance and recognises Police Scotland as a world-leading and outstanding operational organisation. It also acknowledges the significant contribution to policing made by Sir Iain Livingstone during his lengthy career.”