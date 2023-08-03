MACKIE’S has reported ice cream sales of more than £20 million for the first time.
The Aberdeenshire-based company declared the landmark was reached as it expanded its overall share of the UK ice cream market, helped by new nationwide listings with major grocery retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Morrisons for its second-most popular flavour, honeycomb.
Mackie’s, which has its roots in dairy farming and began making ice cream in 1986, said ice cream sales have doubled in the last 10 years. The firm sold more than 13.3 million litres of ice cream, enough to fill more than five Olympic swimming pools, in its 2022/23 financial year, driven by its continued investment in production facilities and its workforce.
READ MORE: Famous Scottish crisps brand disappears as product gets a new name
Mackie’s said is has been striving to absorb cost increases to keep its prices keen for consumers amid the continuing cost-of-living crisis. It highlighted the benefit from its investment in renewable energy generation at its Aberdeenshire farm, which it said has helped insulate the company from the sharp rise in energy costs in recent times.
Stuart Common, managing director of Mackie’s, said: “Our recent sales success is a reflection of our team’s hard work and considered, responsible decision-making.
“While the cost-of-living crisis has pushed up the prices for our raw materials, we’ve taken every effort to limit price rises that are passed onto our customers, which has been reflected in reduced profits.
READ MORE: 'Shocking' Sunak move draws fire from Scotch whisky industry
“However, our increase in both sales and market share demonstrates that consumers reward companies like Mackie’s for leaving more in their pocket without compromising product flavour, sustainability, or quality.
“We’re thrilled to have returned such an impressive increase in our sales during a difficult period for the sector. The key for us now is to continue to grow our reach while ensuring our new customers become long term advocates for us, as the economy settles.”
READ MORE: Future looking bright for historic Glasgow engineer
Mackie’s said its expansion has seen it add half a million customers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, building on its presence in Scotland where it commands 21% of the ice cream market.
Earlier this year, the company brought its long-standing joint venture with the Taylor family, which produced Mackie's crisps, to a close. The crisps have since been rebranded Taylors after the Perthshire farming family took full control of the venture.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here