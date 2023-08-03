The Aberdeenshire-based company declared the landmark was reached as it expanded its overall share of the UK ice cream market, helped by new nationwide listings with major grocery retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Morrisons for its second-most popular flavour, honeycomb.

Mackie’s, which has its roots in dairy farming and began making ice cream in 1986, said ice cream sales have doubled in the last 10 years. The firm sold more than 13.3 million litres of ice cream, enough to fill more than five Olympic swimming pools, in its 2022/23 financial year, driven by its continued investment in production facilities and its workforce.

Mackie’s said is has been striving to absorb cost increases to keep its prices keen for consumers amid the continuing cost-of-living crisis. It highlighted the benefit from its investment in renewable energy generation at its Aberdeenshire farm, which it said has helped insulate the company from the sharp rise in energy costs in recent times.

Stuart Common, managing director of Mackie’s, said: “Our recent sales success is a reflection of our team’s hard work and considered, responsible decision-making.

“While the cost-of-living crisis has pushed up the prices for our raw materials, we’ve taken every effort to limit price rises that are passed onto our customers, which has been reflected in reduced profits.

“However, our increase in both sales and market share demonstrates that consumers reward companies like Mackie’s for leaving more in their pocket without compromising product flavour, sustainability, or quality.

“We’re thrilled to have returned such an impressive increase in our sales during a difficult period for the sector. The key for us now is to continue to grow our reach while ensuring our new customers become long term advocates for us, as the economy settles.”

Mackie’s said its expansion has seen it add half a million customers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, building on its presence in Scotland where it commands 21% of the ice cream market.

Earlier this year, the company brought its long-standing joint venture with the Taylor family, which produced Mackie's crisps, to a close. The crisps have since been rebranded Taylors after the Perthshire farming family took full control of the venture.